Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement

The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Notre Dame football: 3 potential offensive coordinator candidates to replace Tommy Rees

Tommy Rees has moved on. The Notre Dame football offensive coordinator decided to join Nick Saban at Alabama, leaving his alma mater for a perennial powerhouse. The Irish will now be forced to find a new offensive coordinator and Marcus Freeman’s hiring chops will be tested yet again. This will be a big hire for the second-year head coach as this could either make or break his program for years to come.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Vegas insiders think Aaron Rodgers is heading to Raiders

Las Vegas insiders are indicating that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will end up playing for Josh McDaniels and the Raiders in 2023. Every sign points to Aaron Rodgers leaving the Packers this offseason. The bright neon ones are pointing toward him coming to Las Vegas. The scuttlebutt in Vegas suggests...
Livid Peyton Manning, trolling Davante Adams go after Pro Bowl refs

AFC head coach Peyton Manning and receiver Davante Adams went after the referees after their loss in the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday. The first edition of the revamped Pro Bowl Games concluded on Sunday, one week ahead of the Super Bowl. This year, the traditional tackle game that was criticized for lack of effort was replaced with skills competitions and three flag football games.
