Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Related
Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement
The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
What Tommy Rees hire means for Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson QB battle at Alabama
Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson will kick off their QB battle at Alabama Spring Camp with a new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, running the show. Bill O’Brien is out. Tommy Rees is in. Alabama has a new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, which means their quarterback battle can...
Vikings could have top defensive coordinator candidate stolen from them
The Minnesota Vikings could lose top defensive coordinator target Ejiro Evero to another team. With the Denver Broncos finally allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to interview with other teams, the Minnesota Vikings could have their top candidate stolen right out from under them. Given that the Broncos hired former New...
Myles Garrett injury is further proof that Pro Bowl should be canceled
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a gnarly injury at the Pro Bowl which just goes to show the Pro Bowl itself is a bad thing for the NFL. Getting voted to the Pro Bowl is a great thing for NFL players. Actually, having to participate in Prow Bowl weekend? Not so much.
Notre Dame football: 3 potential offensive coordinator candidates to replace Tommy Rees
Tommy Rees has moved on. The Notre Dame football offensive coordinator decided to join Nick Saban at Alabama, leaving his alma mater for a perennial powerhouse. The Irish will now be forced to find a new offensive coordinator and Marcus Freeman’s hiring chops will be tested yet again. This will be a big hire for the second-year head coach as this could either make or break his program for years to come.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe
Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Vegas insiders think Aaron Rodgers is heading to Raiders
Las Vegas insiders are indicating that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will end up playing for Josh McDaniels and the Raiders in 2023. Every sign points to Aaron Rodgers leaving the Packers this offseason. The bright neon ones are pointing toward him coming to Las Vegas. The scuttlebutt in Vegas suggests...
Livid Peyton Manning, trolling Davante Adams go after Pro Bowl refs
AFC head coach Peyton Manning and receiver Davante Adams went after the referees after their loss in the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday. The first edition of the revamped Pro Bowl Games concluded on Sunday, one week ahead of the Super Bowl. This year, the traditional tackle game that was criticized for lack of effort was replaced with skills competitions and three flag football games.
New Alabama defensive coordinator candidate has a touch of Iron-y
Alabama’s new defensive coordinator target is both a friendly face and a familiar foe. After winning so many Iron Bowls, Nick Saban could look to bring in some Steele to the Alabama equation. Unlike iron, steel does not rust. Although Kevin Steele is in his mid-60s, the Johnny Cash...
Mario Cristobal loses another coordinator: Is Miami HC the next Scott Frost?
Mario Cristobal loses yet another coordinator at Miami, as he approaches Scott Frost territory. With Kevin Steele leaving Miami for the defensive coordinator gig at Alabama, Mario Cristobal is well on his way towards becoming the Hurricanes’ version of Scott Frost. The former Miami offensive lineman achieved great success...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0