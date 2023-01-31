Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
Rebels Jump Back on Track with Win Over Gators, 68-42
Once Ole Miss snagged the lead in the first quarter, there was no looking back as the Rebels went on hold their seventh opponent under 50 points this season to defeat Florida, 68-42, from the SJB Pavilion on Sunday. Ole Miss (19-5, 8-3 SEC) ran past Florida (14-9, 3-9 SEC)...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Takes on Vanderbilt in Music City
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team travels to Music City to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon CT and may seen on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (9-13, 1-8 SEC) is coming off a 75-66 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night. The Rebels were led on the court by freshman Amaree Abram with 17 points.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Students, Staff React to TikTok Restrictions
Now that the University of Mississippi says no one can use campus Wi-Fi for TikTok, students seem to be, well, entirely unaffected. Biology and chemistry major, Michael Davis, says that there are other ways to access TikTok. “You’ll just have to use your data or strictly use it off campus,...
hottytoddy.com
UM Black History Month Events to Honor, Empower Changemakers
The University of Mississippi’s Black History Month celebrations this year coincide with the commemoration of 60 years of integration at the state’s flagship, giving attendees an opportunity to honor both today’s changemakers and the people who paved their way. Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, documentarian, retired professor of mass...
hottytoddy.com
University Supports Community Partnership Projects
The University of Mississippi has awarded funding to six projects aimed at increasing collaboration between the institution and the Lafayette County and Oxford communities. The Community Engaged Partnership Development Fund grants are awarded by the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement and support the UM Empower Now strategic plan. “Providing...
hottytoddy.com
Structure Fire in Southern Lafayette County
The Lafayette County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday. At 11:51 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure located in the 100 block of County Road 340. LCFD Engine 9 was the first arriving unit on the scene at 12:02 p.m. Engine 9 reported fire showing...
Comments / 0