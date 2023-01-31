Read full article on original website
Related
Hurts ready for historic Super Bowl battle with Mahomes
For the first time, we will see two Black QBs face off in a Super Bowl.
Tom Brady’s ‘retirement sand’ auctioning off for $99,990 on eBay
After Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bid his final farewell to football, sand from the "exact spot" of his retirement announcement is up for grabs, but for a price.
NBC4 Columbus
Aaron Rodgers Fans Flames as Rumor Mill Links Him to Raiders
The quarterback is hearing a lot of recruiting from fans at Pebble Beach this weekend. The biggest story of the NFL offseason is the future of Aaron Rodgers, as the four-time MVP could be headed for a career-altering trade. As the Packers and Rodgers decide the best way to move forward, rumors continue to swirl around which teams could try to acquire the veteran.
Here’s how much it costs to go to Super Bowl LVII
Starting with ticket prices, here are the cheapest tickets before fees on Ticketmaster and other websites as of Feb. 2.
How much do NFL Pro Bowl players get paid?
Their earnings — though not as much as what they would have made winning the Super Bowl — are still quite substantial.
NBC4 Columbus
Saban Details Advice He Gave Hurts Before Oklahoma Transfer
The Alabama coach offered the future Eagles quarterback guidance at two key points of his career. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stands on the precipice of a remarkable accomplishment. Four years ago, he was replaced as Alabama's starting quarterback by Tua Tagovailoa. Now, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and a win away from a world championship.
NBC4 Columbus
Menacing charge against Bengals’ Mixon dismissed
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — The aggravated menacing charge filed Thursday against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been dismissed, according to Hamilton County court records. Mixon had been accused of pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati on Jan. 21, telling her, “You should be popped...
Comments / 0