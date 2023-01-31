ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aaron Rodgers Fans Flames as Rumor Mill Links Him to Raiders

The quarterback is hearing a lot of recruiting from fans at Pebble Beach this weekend. The biggest story of the NFL offseason is the future of Aaron Rodgers, as the four-time MVP could be headed for a career-altering trade. As the Packers and Rodgers decide the best way to move forward, rumors continue to swirl around which teams could try to acquire the veteran.
GREEN BAY, WI
Saban Details Advice He Gave Hurts Before Oklahoma Transfer

The Alabama coach offered the future Eagles quarterback guidance at two key points of his career. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stands on the precipice of a remarkable accomplishment. Four years ago, he was replaced as Alabama's starting quarterback by Tua Tagovailoa. Now, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and a win away from a world championship.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Menacing charge against Bengals’ Mixon dismissed

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — The aggravated menacing charge filed Thursday against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been dismissed, according to Hamilton County court records. Mixon had been accused of pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati on Jan. 21, telling her, “You should be popped...
CINCINNATI, OH

