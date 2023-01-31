CHICAGO (CBS) – A startling confrontation between a student and Chicago school employee was caught on camera. It happened at Roosevelt High School in Albany Park.The employee is under investigation and not allowed on school property.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey learned parents were informed about the incident late Tuesday.The cellphone video shot at Roosevelt High School. The principal sent home a letter to parents informing them about the incident.The video starts in the cafeteria. An adult and student can be seen with arms locked behind their backs. The student eventually ended up on the ground.Students gathered around. The two wrestled...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO