‘A huge loss for the city’: Laurence Msall, longtime Illinois public servant, dead at 61
Politicians and public servants are mourning the death of Laurence Msall, the head of the Civic Federation and budget expert who served in two Illinois administrations. Msall’s death was described as “a huge loss for the city.” He was 61.
oakpark.com
There is no place for this
There is no place in our world for senseless acts of violence like those that claimed the life of a young African American man, Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee. No life should ever be taken in this way, but especially at the hands of those who are sworn to serve and protect.
A Woodlawn migrant shelter sparks anger — and reflection — among Black and Latino residents
On a frigid Saturday afternoon in January, Woodlawn residents assembled in the auditorium of Hyde Park Academy on Chicago’s South Side. Community members faced a row of city officials sitting on stage and expressed their outrage at the decision to convert the closed former Wadsworth elementary school into a temporary shelter for migrants.
Black Men Flower Project blossoms in Chicago
Black men can nominate other Black men to receive a free flower arrangement.
better.net
10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023
McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
Chicago native makes history, becomes highest-ranking person of color in Illinois National Guard
"I am honored to wear that title as the first minority person to achieve this rank of major general," General Boyd said. "I just want to continue to wear it well and represent well."
Activist spends night outside City Hall to draw attention to Chicago's homeless population
A Chicago activist spent last night sleeping outside City Hall in an effort to draw attention to the homeless population-many of whom do it every night.
Daily Northwestern
‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program
Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
Almost 800 migrant kids enrolled in Chicago area schools
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An estimated 4,000 migrants have been sent to Chicago in the last six months, including almost 800 children, most of whom are now enrolled in schools across the city and suburbs. WGN obtained records that showed at least 24 elementary schools added about 20 new students to “English as a Second […]
Chicago Police Eject Resident Who Spoke Against ComEd Deal from City Council Meeting
Chicago police officers ejected a leader of the Chicago chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America from the City Council chambers during Wednesday’s City Council meeting after they said the deal Mayor Lori Lightfoot brokered with Commonwealth Edison “spit in the face” of efforts to fight climate change and prevent corruption.
All but 1 mayoral candidate responded to Better Government Association questionnaire
All of the Chicago mayoral candidates except one have returned election questionnaires to the Better Government Association, which asked hopefuls how they stood on a variety of good-government issues.
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 2-2-23: Walter is suffering from brain fog over the mayoral election
Walter Jacobson is suffering from brain fog, and he doesn’t think he’s alone. No, the problem isn’t that he can’t find his car keys. It’s about answering questions about the Chicago race for mayor. Walter Jacobson gives his perspective.
wlsam.com
Another “Special People” Update: Ex-Chicago Firefighter Charged with Jan 6 Involvement
An ex-Chicago Firefighter has just been charged with storming the Capitol with a right-wing militia group. What was he charged with specifically, and why did it take so long to charge him? John Howell is joined by Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune Federal Courts Reporter, who has the details.
fox32chicago.com
Woman steals $1.5M from suburban school • new poll shows mayoral frontrunners • 3 charged in retail theft
CHICAGO - A woman stole $1.5 million of food, mainly chicken wings, from a school district in south suburban Cook County; a new poll shows a shakeup in frontrunners for the upcoming mayoral election; and three people have been charged with robbing a Walgreens in Willowbrook. These are the top...
Community leaders call for stop on removal of West Side homeless encampment
CHICAGO — A press conference was held Tuesday by local leaders and the Illinois Union of the Homeless to call for a stop on a removal notice that was given by the city to people living under the viaduct on Hirsch and Monticello in Humboldt Park. Organizers used the cold temperatures as an example […]
Investigation into video of Chicago school employee's confrontation with student
CHICAGO (CBS) – A startling confrontation between a student and Chicago school employee was caught on camera. It happened at Roosevelt High School in Albany Park.The employee is under investigation and not allowed on school property.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey learned parents were informed about the incident late Tuesday.The cellphone video shot at Roosevelt High School. The principal sent home a letter to parents informing them about the incident.The video starts in the cafeteria. An adult and student can be seen with arms locked behind their backs. The student eventually ended up on the ground.Students gathered around. The two wrestled...
KFVS12
Rodney Boyd becomes highest-ranking Black officer of color in Illinois National Guard history
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Rodney Boyd was promoted to Major General after receiving his second star. On February 4, Governor JB Pritzker promoted Brigadier General Rodney Boyd, from Chicago, Ill., to Maj. Gen., making him the highest-ranking Black and officer of color in the 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.
Retired Chicago firefighter arrested for participating in Capitol riot
A retired Chicago firefighter was arrested Tuesday for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Court documents show law enforcement found several connections between Joseph Pavlik and anti-government militia group.
Chicago Boosts Penalties for Assaulting Paramedics, Other Emergency Workers
The Chicago City Council has passed a new ordinance that would increase fines and impose additional jail time on individuals convicting of assaulting emergency workers. The ordinance, proposed by Chicago Ald. Matthew O’Shea, will boost penalties for those convicted of assaulting emergency workers, with the crime punishable by up to six months in jail and with fines of up to $1,000, according to a press release.
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
