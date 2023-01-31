ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

There is no place for this

There is no place in our world for senseless acts of violence like those that claimed the life of a young African American man, Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee. No life should ever be taken in this way, but especially at the hands of those who are sworn to serve and protect.
10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023

McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program

Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
Investigation into video of Chicago school employee's confrontation with student

CHICAGO (CBS) – A startling confrontation between a student and Chicago school employee was caught on camera. It happened at Roosevelt High School in Albany Park.The employee is under investigation and not allowed on school property.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey learned parents were informed about the incident late Tuesday.The cellphone video shot at Roosevelt High School. The principal sent home a letter to parents informing them about the incident.The video starts in the cafeteria. An adult and student can be seen with arms locked behind their backs. The student eventually ended up on the ground.Students gathered around. The two wrestled...
Chicago Boosts Penalties for Assaulting Paramedics, Other Emergency Workers

The Chicago City Council has passed a new ordinance that would increase fines and impose additional jail time on individuals convicting of assaulting emergency workers. The ordinance, proposed by Chicago Ald. Matthew O’Shea, will boost penalties for those convicted of assaulting emergency workers, with the crime punishable by up to six months in jail and with fines of up to $1,000, according to a press release.
Oak Park or Oak Poop?

Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
