Del Valle resident claims $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Austin

By Christopher Adams
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Someone in Del Valle is — all of a sudden — a whole lot richer after winning a $1 million prize in the Powerball.

The person, who has chosen to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket for the Jan. 16 drawing . The winning ticket was sold at Muchos 3, a gas station at 3201 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin.

While the winning ticket did not match the Powerball number, all five of the white ball numbers matched: 4, 14, 33, 39 and 61.

If the ticket had matched the Powerball, it would have been worth $416 million.

Earlier this year, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at a Round Rock store, for the second time in just weeks.

