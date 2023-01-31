Read full article on original website
Immediate evacuation issued for East Palestine and part of Darlington due to potential catastrophic explosion
Story and photos by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published February 7, 2023 10:30 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) Those within a one mile radius of the train derailment and fire in East Palestine, just across the Beaver County line, were told to evacuate immediately Sunday evening in response to the potential of a catastrophic explosion. The radius includes parts of Darlington. In a press breifing held Sunday, Governer Mike DeWine stated “Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile”.
Massive Train Fire & Derailment Friday night in East Palestine near County line
Story and photos by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published February 3, 2023 11:30 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) A massive train fire and derailment occurred Friday night just across the county line in East Palestine, Ohio while it was in Route to Conway. The glow of over 50 tankers and box cars burning could be seen numerous miles away. It is currently unclear what caused the accident or what the train was hauling. Multiple emergency responders, hazmat crews, and railroad crews responded from all over the tri state area responded. Firefighters could be seen dousing heavy amounts of water to lessen the blaze although it was still burning overnight. Evacuations in East Palestine took place and most roads leading to the scene were closed down before midnight. Pennsylvania State Police told Beaver County Radio the Environmental Protection Agency were on scene and that the fire started with tankers and evacuation was possible, they had no further comment. The City of East Palestine ordered an evacuation of anyone within a one mile radius of the James Street Crossing, and a shelter in place with orders to stay indoors was issued for Taggart Road north of Leake Oil gas station, just across the Beaver County Line, to Pleasant Street. The East Palestine High School was offered as a shelter to those in need during the evacuation. The mayor of East Palestine has issued a state of emergency. A haze of smoke traveled well beyond the scene and decreased visibility on roads and highways. Firefighters were pulled from operations near the fire for their safety Saturday due to the hazardous materials burning and explosions occurring. Unmanned equipment was left in operation. Check back for for more updates as they become available.
A message of Redemption this Saturday on “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor David Grove of the Church of the Redeemed tells an inspiring message of redemption and the power of God on “Wake Up Beaver Valley” this Saturday. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver County Radio and is presented by the Church of The Redeemed of Beaver Valley. Archived editions of “Wake Up Beaver Valley” can be heard at the Beaver County Radio Podcast Library.
Overnight I-79 Bridge Inspections Next Week in Robinson Township
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight I-79 bridge inspection work in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Friday nights, February 6-10 weather permitting. Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur on I-79 weeknights from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the following locations:. I-79 bridges...
Eugene Scioscia joins Jim Roddey “Highmark Heroes” this week
In this weeks episode of Highmark Heroes, Jim Roddey speaks to Eugene Scioscia, Jr., MD, Allegheny Health Network Chief Patient Experience Officer. Later in the show Roddey is joined by Eric Zahren, the President of the Andrew Carnegie Hero Fund. “Heroes” is presented by Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield and the...
CCBC Players of the Game Northgate @ Aliquippa 2/3/23
99.3 and 95.7 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA and Beavercountyradio.com present the players of the game for February 3rd, 2023!. You can see all of the past CCBC Players of the Game for High School Sports by clicking on the CCBC Logo Below:
Aliquippa Wins Over Northgate 60-42
Aliquippa Quips are showing that they are a team that can score and score in a hurry, at least they did that against Northgate Friday night in the third quarter after the Quips let Northgate back in the game giving up a lead of 15 to 5 after the first Quarter to a 23 to 20 lead at the half. The third quarter the Quips exploded on the court totally taking over the game and Northgate who is a good team could not stop the Quips who put 27 points in their best quarter of the night while only allowing 7 points from their opponents who had a big come back in the second quarter. The Quips went on to close the game out with out any problems not letting the Northgate team get any more runs again, final score Quips 60 Northgate 42 . the game was Broadcast right here on 99,3 FM 95.7 FM and 1230 WBVP / 1460 WMBA and world wide on Beaver County Radio By Mike Azadian and Joe Sager.
