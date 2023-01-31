Read full article on original website
What Makes The Adirondack Thunder Games So Fun?
I have always loved the Cool Insuring Arena. It is a great spot for the Capital Region to watch some quality hockey from the Adirondack Thunder. They have been playing some really good hockey recently and they put on a great show for the fans. I will be on a Rodg on the road on Friday night live from the Cool Insuring Arena. I am very excited as I have a soft spot for Capital Region hockey. Below is my quick take on this as seen in the Times Union:
Capital Region Team Involved in Lawsuit Against MLB! What’s the Latest News?
A story from ESPN shared the latest details of a lawsuit that was filed against Major League Baseball back in 2021, that is still being handled by the U.S. Justice Department. Four former Minor League Baseball affiliates, one of which being the Tri-City ValleyCats, are involved in a suit against the MLB after the league chose to cut 40 MiLB affiliates in September of 2020. The teams allege that Major League Baseball overstepped its jurisdiction in making this decision, a complaint that deals directly with MLB's Anti-Trust Exemption.
Jordan Poyer Proves He’s Got Golf Skills Too
Jordan Poyer is taking some time to enjoy the festivities of Pro-Bowl weekend, and yesterday proved that Josh Allen isn't the only Buffalo Bill with golf skills. I know...technically, he's a free-agent unless the Bills can find a way to get him signed back to the roster. In our minds though, he's still a Buffalo Bill. And Bills Mafia was excited for him to finally be invited to the Pro-Bowl - something that many of us thought he should have gotten a long time ago.
