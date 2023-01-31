ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Washington Huskies OC Ryan Grubb will not join Alabama staff after meeting with Nick Saban

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFWMT_0kXhnnA300
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide fans have been patiently waiting to see who head coach Nick Saban will bring in as his offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, that answer will not be coming today.

Washington Huskies offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, emerged as a top target for Saban and his staff late last week. Grubb was an offensive coordinator for the first time in 2022 and was a key part of the Huskies’ 11-2 season.

However, after meeting with coach Saban in Tuscaloosa on Monday, Grubb will remain with the Huskies in 2022 and the Tide’s search will continue.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football and the program’s search for both offensive and defensive coordinators.

List

List

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In new era of the transfer portal, Dan Lanning knows that relationships are king

By almost any measure, the Oregon Ducks had an incredibly successfully year when it comes to recruiting in the 2023 cycle. They finished with the No. 8 class in the nation, the second-highest-rated class the school has ever seen, and they had the top-ranked class in the Pac-12 for the fifth consecutive year.. Considering that this all took place in Dan Lanning’s first full year on the job, that’s pretty impressive. And to be completely honest, it could have been a lot better as well. The Ducks signed one 5-star player in 2023 — WR Jurrion Dickey — but they were incredibly...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton explains how Eagles QB Jalen Hurts puts pressure on defenses

The Kansas City Chiefs are already deep into their game preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts poses a unique challenge for Kansas City as a dual threat. Not only is he a talented passer, but Hurts finished fourth in the league this season in rushing yards (760) and first in the league in rushing touchdowns (13) among quarterbacks. It’s a challenging type of quarterback for the Chiefs to face and a type they haven’t faced often this season. In fact, only two quarterbacks they played against this season (Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence) finished in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing and passing yards.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy