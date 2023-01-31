ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sneha Neupane

How much debt does an average American have?

The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.
The Hill

Six ways to escape the pit of credit-card debt

Don’t run up a balance on your credit cards, they said. If you can’t pay it off every month, they said, cut it up and throw it away.  Too late. You ran up a balance. You owe thousands of dollars, maybe tens of thousands, on cards with interest rates approaching your chronological age.   A consumer…
WXYZ

Best Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only

All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7. Are you looking for the best guaranteed installment loans with bad credit? With today's lenders with 400%+ APRs and inflexible loan terms, we're happy to report cheaper alternatives, many of which offer no credit checks or minimum required credit score. Most of our picks are from installment direct lenders.
Money

5 Cities Where Buying a House Is Still Cheaper Than Renting

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. While renting a house is cheaper than buying one in most of the United States right now, there are a few exceptions. Of the 50 largest cities in the country, a new report from Realtor.com identifies...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The News-Messenger

Student loan payments postponed ... again

We often think of the new year as a fresh start, but one obstacle that’s still lingering in the background for so many is the burden of student loan debt. The good news is that you don’t have to carry that burden forever, and you don’t have to do it alone. More:1 million...
WASHINGTON STATE
Money

Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll

There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
Motley Fool

This Major Bank Will Stop Making Personal Loans. Here's Why

One personal loan option may no longer be on the table for you. Goldman Sachs is exiting the personal loan space to focus on other initiatives. If you have a personal loan through the banking giant, stay tuned for details, but don't assume your balance is forgiven. If you need...

Comments / 0

Community Policy