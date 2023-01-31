ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

See how Roseman Dental is working hard to Give Kids a Smile this Friday

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — A cavity free mouth is a happy mouth and early intervention for kids dental care is key! Roseman Dental is holding their Give Kids a Smile day this Friday. Roseman is providing free dental care to children ages 18 and under to raise awareness about the importance of oral healthcare and help stop the spread of untreated dental decay.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Teen Center Project

Homelessness is a problem in Salt Lake and Greater Areas, and Teen Center Project aims to help. Homelessness is a problem in Salt Lake and Greater Areas, and Teen Center Project aims to help. Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic …. Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Solve the mystery and laugh out loud: West Valley Arts production of “Clue” takes the stage

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Get ready for a night of mystery, laughter, and joy as West Valley Arts presents their upcoming production of “Clue.” Directed by Joseph Clayton Ernst, with Assistant Director Kelsie Jepsen and actor Jayne Luke as Mrs. Peacock, this stage adaptation of the beloved classic film combines a talented cast with the iconic characters and humor of the original. With shows running every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (including two shows on Saturdays) through February, be sure to grab your tickets now!
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Stay Warm and Play On: Chickadee Gear’s Innovative Children’s Snowsuits

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Snowsuits are the latest invention by the owners of Chickadee Gear, Tyler Margetts and Jeffrey Wood. These two innovators were born and raised in the mountains and understand the importance of being prepared to play in the snow. However, they noticed a common problem among parents – their kids’ gloves often fall off or get lost, leaving them cold and unable to enjoy their outdoor adventures.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Deadly Stabbing in Salt Lake City

Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic …. Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic problems. Homelessness is a problem in Salt Lake and Greater Areas, and Teen Center Project aims to help. Heber City Teacher Tik Tok Viral. Heber City Teacher Tik Tok Viral as he raises...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

“A Distinct Society”: A World Premiere Play at Pioneer Theatre Company

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Pioneer Theatre Company, renowned for its cutting-edge productions, is presenting a world premiere play that explores the complexities of identity, borders, and humanity. “A Distinct Society” is set in a small library on the border of Vermont and Quebec and takes place in November 2017, when the former President Trump’s executive order went into effect.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Grow Your Business and Have Fun Doing It

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to reality shows, this one is strictly business. Nathaniel Drew, owner of Ace in the Hole, told us about how his show works to help small businesses take off in a fun way. Ace in the Hole teaches...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Artillery training begins at Camp Williams

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Cities surrounding Camp Williams are warning residents they could hear loud booms as units begin live Field Artillery training on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The live fire training will begin on Jan. 31 and go through to Thursday, Feb. 2. Training could begin as early as 7 a.m. and could go as late as 5:30 p.m. each day.
HERRIMAN, UT
ABC 4

Easy Gluten Free Super Bowl Snacks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Gluten free chef, Emma Drennan, joined us back in the GTU kitchen with easy to make gluten free snack ideas for game day. She shared recipes she adjusted herself including: Taco Seasoned Shredded Chicken, Homemade Taco Seasoning, and her Leftovers Taco Bake dish. Emma can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and online.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Heal your Gut with an All-Natural Energy Drink

PARK CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you trying to meet your health goals for 2023? Well why not try a drink that will give you the health-boost you need! Amare is the go-to brand if you want to focus on your gut health this year. Amare is...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Do game day right with Flanker’s nachos and drinks

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Are you looking for a place to enjoy the big game? We have one of the best spots right here in Salt Lake City. Flanker features fan favorite dishes including world class nachos and creative cocktails. It’s a sports bar that plays the top games on the big screen so you can enjoy tasty food and drink with friends and family.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Tripod mistaken for weapon leads Daybreak schools to be placed on lockout briefly

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) — A photographer who was misidentified as a “suspicious” man has led five Daybreak schools to be placed on a lockout briefly on Tuesday, Jan. 31. According to the South Jordan Police Department, several schools in the Daybreak area went into lockout at about 1 p.m. after someone reported seeing a “suspicious” man around Daybreak Parkway and Isla Daybreak Road.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is Open for Business

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah)–The Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is back and better than ever! Owners Adam Davis and Jeff Butt are excited to announce the official reopening of the club with a brand-new, larger building. With 24/7 accessibility and day passes starting at just $15, the club is the perfect place for ping pong enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy the sport they love.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Elk are dying, and your shrubbery may be the cause

Mapleton, Utah (ABC4) — 19 elk were found dead throughout Mapleton, and the Yew plant may be to blame. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources was first contacted Jan. 21, 2023, when a local officer found a dead elk with no signs of trauma or gun wounds. After the first elk, they discovered more and more, until they reached a total of 19 elk on Jan. 27, 2023.
MAPLETON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy