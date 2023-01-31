Read full article on original website
See how Roseman Dental is working hard to Give Kids a Smile this Friday
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — A cavity free mouth is a happy mouth and early intervention for kids dental care is key! Roseman Dental is holding their Give Kids a Smile day this Friday. Roseman is providing free dental care to children ages 18 and under to raise awareness about the importance of oral healthcare and help stop the spread of untreated dental decay.
Teen Center Project
Homelessness is a problem in Salt Lake and Greater Areas, and Teen Center Project aims to help.
The Advocates are recognizing a man who has touched many lives while continuing to seek help for others
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — It’s time now to highlight a member of our community who has demonstrated what being a true advocate is all about. Christopher Thresher from The Advocates joined us in the studio with this months nominee, Charlie Talcott. When asking Christopher...
Updates to Flight with the new ABC4 Weather Studio at The Leonardo!
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Leonardo is fun place for little kids up to full grown adults! One of the coolest spots in downtown Salt Lake City, so immersive and interactive. You could just stay there all day. They are always up to something new.
Solve the mystery and laugh out loud: West Valley Arts production of “Clue” takes the stage
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Get ready for a night of mystery, laughter, and joy as West Valley Arts presents their upcoming production of “Clue.” Directed by Joseph Clayton Ernst, with Assistant Director Kelsie Jepsen and actor Jayne Luke as Mrs. Peacock, this stage adaptation of the beloved classic film combines a talented cast with the iconic characters and humor of the original. With shows running every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (including two shows on Saturdays) through February, be sure to grab your tickets now!
Stay Warm and Play On: Chickadee Gear’s Innovative Children’s Snowsuits
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Snowsuits are the latest invention by the owners of Chickadee Gear, Tyler Margetts and Jeffrey Wood. These two innovators were born and raised in the mountains and understand the importance of being prepared to play in the snow. However, they noticed a common problem among parents – their kids’ gloves often fall off or get lost, leaving them cold and unable to enjoy their outdoor adventures.
Make award-winning churros in the comfort of your own kitchen
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – How do you make dreams come true? Bring the magic of freshly made churros into your own kitchen! We talked with Scott Porter, San Diablo’s Chief Churro Officer, who is doing just that with their easy at-home churro-making kit. San...
Deadly Stabbing in Salt Lake City
Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic problems. Homelessness is a problem in Salt Lake and Greater Areas, and Teen Center Project aims to help. Heber City Teacher Tik Tok Viral.
How Intermountain Health LiVe Well Center Programs Can Help Women Live Heart Healthy
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — February is Heart Month and experts want to remind people that taking care of your heart health starts early in life and Intermountain Health has many ways to help. Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women in the United States.
The playful exploration of the ups and down of modern love and romance in a popup museum
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Valentine’s Day may not be for everyone, but Nicole Utley and Makenna Runnells believe this can be a holiday to celebrate love in all of it’s forms. The two started their interactive Valentines Museum last year, and it was a huge hit. Back and better than ever, they’re kicking off its opening this weekend.
“A Distinct Society”: A World Premiere Play at Pioneer Theatre Company
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Pioneer Theatre Company, renowned for its cutting-edge productions, is presenting a world premiere play that explores the complexities of identity, borders, and humanity. “A Distinct Society” is set in a small library on the border of Vermont and Quebec and takes place in November 2017, when the former President Trump’s executive order went into effect.
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
Grow Your Business and Have Fun Doing It
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to reality shows, this one is strictly business. Nathaniel Drew, owner of Ace in the Hole, told us about how his show works to help small businesses take off in a fun way. Ace in the Hole teaches...
Artillery training begins at Camp Williams
BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Cities surrounding Camp Williams are warning residents they could hear loud booms as units begin live Field Artillery training on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The live fire training will begin on Jan. 31 and go through to Thursday, Feb. 2. Training could begin as early as 7 a.m. and could go as late as 5:30 p.m. each day.
Easy Gluten Free Super Bowl Snacks
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Gluten free chef, Emma Drennan, joined us back in the GTU kitchen with easy to make gluten free snack ideas for game day. She shared recipes she adjusted herself including: Taco Seasoned Shredded Chicken, Homemade Taco Seasoning, and her Leftovers Taco Bake dish. Emma can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and online.
Heal your Gut with an All-Natural Energy Drink
PARK CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you trying to meet your health goals for 2023? Well why not try a drink that will give you the health-boost you need! Amare is the go-to brand if you want to focus on your gut health this year. Amare is...
Do game day right with Flanker’s nachos and drinks
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Are you looking for a place to enjoy the big game? We have one of the best spots right here in Salt Lake City. Flanker features fan favorite dishes including world class nachos and creative cocktails. It’s a sports bar that plays the top games on the big screen so you can enjoy tasty food and drink with friends and family.
Tripod mistaken for weapon leads Daybreak schools to be placed on lockout briefly
DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) — A photographer who was misidentified as a “suspicious” man has led five Daybreak schools to be placed on a lockout briefly on Tuesday, Jan. 31. According to the South Jordan Police Department, several schools in the Daybreak area went into lockout at about 1 p.m. after someone reported seeing a “suspicious” man around Daybreak Parkway and Isla Daybreak Road.
Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is Open for Business
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah)–The Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is back and better than ever! Owners Adam Davis and Jeff Butt are excited to announce the official reopening of the club with a brand-new, larger building. With 24/7 accessibility and day passes starting at just $15, the club is the perfect place for ping pong enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy the sport they love.
Elk are dying, and your shrubbery may be the cause
Mapleton, Utah (ABC4) — 19 elk were found dead throughout Mapleton, and the Yew plant may be to blame. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources was first contacted Jan. 21, 2023, when a local officer found a dead elk with no signs of trauma or gun wounds. After the first elk, they discovered more and more, until they reached a total of 19 elk on Jan. 27, 2023.
