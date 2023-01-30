Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.Northville HeraldMount Airy, NC
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of VirginiaTravel MavenWytheville, VA
Related
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Detained
Taylorsville Police arrested 55-year old Tamatha Woodring Dickerson on Tuesday evening. She was served warrants for missing court dates. She has a long list of charges pending in Alexander County that includes felony possession of methamphetamine. Dickerson has been released from custody under a secured bond of $2,000. Multiple court dates are scheduled.
Mount Airy News
Deceased inmate identified
The identity of an inmate who died in the custody of the Surry County Sheriff has been released. In a statement released late Friday the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Garrett Koehler, a 26-year-old white man, was found unresponsive at the detention center on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23 at approximately 5:24 a.m.
yadkinripple.com
Two charged after alleged theft at Sheetz
Two Wilkes County residents were taken into custody on Jan. 19 in Yadkinville. According to a press release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives on the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located an individual at the Sheetz gas station in Yadkinville with an outstanding order for arrest out of Wilkes County.
WDBJ7.com
Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal stabbing in Pulaski County has been ruled to be justifiable homicide, with no charges expected. January 30, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a home on Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The employee called 911, saying he had been stabbed by his client and needed help.
Go Blue Ridge
Ashe County Sheriff's Office Arrests Drug Trafficker
On January 10th, Ashe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested 24-year-old Jonathon T. Tatum II of Boone, North Carolina for four counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the ACSO Narcotics Division, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Police Department, and...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Sheriff says Baptist Hollow Road stabbing is ‘Justifiable homicide’
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and one is hospitalized after a stabbing on Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area on January 30. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, the Pulaski County Joint Communications Center received a call from...
thecarrollnews.com
Animal abuse case continued until March 24
A Hillsville man charged with animal abuse of an 8-year-old pit bull mix will have his case heard in Carroll County General District Court on March 24 at 1:30 p.m. Christopher Donithan, 46, of Hillsville, appeared in Carroll County General District Court on Friday with approximately 50 members of the Twin County Humane Society and supporters in attendance wearing red shirts stating, “Animals Feel Pain Too. Stand With Chance. Stop Animal Cruelty. Speak Up For Those Who Can’t Speak for Themselves.”
lootpress.com
Mercer County Deputy cleared of any wrongdoing after dog attack
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County Deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing involving an incident at his home. According to WV State Police, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the evening hours, Deputy Matt Horn was at his residence in an off-duty status. Deputy Horn had exited his residence with his two small dogs and went to his mailbox, which is located at the end of his driveway that intersects with the main roadway. His dogs remained within the boundaries of his property and close to the residence. As Deputy Horn returned to his driveway, the neighbor’s dog darted across the main road from the residence of its owners and onto Deputy Horn’s property. Deputy Horn reports hearing something approaching him from behind. As he turned, he saw the German Shepard, that he knew to be his neighbor’s dog, approaching him quickly and in an aggressive manner, barking, growling, and with its teeth showing. Deputy Horn retreated further into his property, actually running into the front of one of his vehicles, and drew his firearm from its concealed carry position. The dog then directed its attack to that of Deputy Horn’s dogs. Deputy Horn fired a shot which struck the German Shepard and stopped the attack. The shot that was fired was a fatal shot.
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff, prosecutor provide details on Baptist Hollow incident
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
NRVNews
Baptist Hollow Incident Update
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
860wacb.com
Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated
On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
WSLS
Virginia Tech professor arrested for alleged indecent acts with a child
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech professor is facing a series of charges for indecent acts with a child and aggravated sexual battery, court records indicate. Dr. Brian Vick, an associate professor in the school’s mechanical engineering department, was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly having sex with a minor.
North Carolina man facing multiple methamphetamine charges
Several agencies teamed up in the arrest of Boone resident Jonathan Tyrone Tatum II.
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assaulting Law Enforcement Officer
Gary Wilburn Sweet, age 65 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting arrest. Sweet is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Sweet was arrested...
supertalk929.com
High school student in Saltville arrested for social media threat
A Northwood High School student in Smyth County, Virginia is accused of making a violent threat on social media. A report from the Sheriff’s Office said a Northwood administrator was made aware of the message that mentioned a gun and then contacted law enforcement. Investigators were sent to the home of the juvenile where he was placed in custody.
860wacb.com
Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police
The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held On Charges Filed By Alexander County Sheriff’s Office
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Marquez of Taylorsville on Sunday, January 29th. He was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Gonzalez-Marquez is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $7,500 with a court appearance scheduled for March 6th.
WBTM
Person Wanted in Henry County Leads State Police on High Speed Chase
A person wanted in Henry County was arrested on Thursday after leading Virginia State Police on a chase where speeds got as high as 125 mph. According to WFXR, state police said the chase occurred at around 4 pm after a hit and run incident in Martinsville. The driver sped...
pmg-va.com
Fraud attempt leads to federal charges
INDEPENDENCE — River North prisoner and an outside co-conspirator, who promoted a fraud scheme to file false unemployment insurance and pandemic unemployment assistance claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, are facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to the Office of the...
Comments / 0