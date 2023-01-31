Read full article on original website
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
Whitmer, legislative leaders announce agreement on Michigan tax cuts
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders in the legislature have reached a deal on a series of tax cuts, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. “Today, we are excited to share details on the Lowering MI Costs plan, which is a bold relief plan that delivers the largest tax cut in decades to all taxpayers in Michigan,” Whitmer, House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said in a joint statement.
$25M to avert Michigan water shutoffs inspires hope for lasting fix
LANSING, MI — Will 2023 be the year in which Michigan stops allowing utilities to cut off water to a household which can’t afford the bill and develops a framework for charging based on a customer’s ability to pay?. Advocates think it could be. On Tuesday, Jan....
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
Enrollment stabilizing at Michigan colleges, national report shows
After multiple consecutive semesters of enrollment declines, Michigan colleges saw stabilized numbers in fall 2022. Michigan colleges across all sectors dropped less than 1% in total enrollment from fall 2021 to last fall, according to a report by National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released on Thursday, Feb. 2. At just...
Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
Powerball results for 02/04/23; did anyone win the $704 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is now the fifth largest prize in the game’s history as there was no winner of the $704 million grand prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Feb. 4. That means the drawing on Monday, Feb. 6 will be worth $747 million...
After death of 5 year old, family and Michigan senator demand more transparency from CPS
A Michigan lawmaker and the family of a boy who was allegedly beaten to death by his parents have spoken out about the system they believed failed him. Candace Rush and Ashley Belcher were joined by Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, Thursday, Feb. 2 for a press conference at the Michigan Capitol over concerns that a lack of action by Child Protective Services (CPS) contributed to the death of Rush and Belcher’s nephew, Ethan, 5.
Health care workers should look for signs of human trafficking, Michigan doctor says
Nearly 88% of human trafficking survivors report accessing health care services during their trafficking situation, according to a nonprofit advocacy group known as the Polaris Project. That statistic could be surprising. However, it’s appropriate – if not a slight underestimate – once people start to understand what trafficking looks like,...
Looking for some tax relief? Your blood could hold the answer.
Given the high cost of living currently, it’s no wonder lawmakers are considering every possible avenue to offer Michiganders financial relief. For two House lawmakers, that could mean taking a look inward – at your blood. Under pending legislation from Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, Michiganders could get...
Fenton Polar Plunge helps raise more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics Michigan
FENTON, MI – More than 300 people jumped into the frigid waters of Lake Fenton on Saturday, Feb. 4 to raise money for the Special Olympics of Michigan. The Area 13 Law Enforcement Polar Plunge, now in its 13th year, raised more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics. Pat...
Mega Millions results for 02/03/23; jackpot worth $20 million
LANSING, MI – There was no winner of the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Feb. 3. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 7 will be worth $31 million, with a cash option of $16.6 million. The Mega Millions numbers for Feb. 3:...
Eye drops recalled: At least 1 dead after drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
Treat waders with Formula 409? New study confirms it kills invasive snails
Biology researchers in Michigan found the best way to kill invasive New Zealand mudsnails from fishing and boating gear is to heavily spritz with common household cleaner Formula 409. Fisheries scientists at Oakland University used invasive snails collected from the infested East Branch of the Au Sable River in Northern...
Flint woman buys lottery tickets from ‘lucky machine’ & wins $300,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- Sticking what she called her “lucky machine” paid off in a big way for Renae Shelby as she won a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Emerald Green Wild Time instant game. “I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve machine, and I...
Son’s photo finish in Michigan’s I-500 snowmobile race comes exactly 17 years after father’s death
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI - Exactly 17 years after tragedy struck a family and the racing community, a son had the most epic win in Michigan’s International 500 Snowmobile Race’s storied history. Saturday, Feb. 4, marked 17 years since Joe Burch II died after suffering a heart attack...
January snowfall way down for all of Michigan
January was a very warm month compared to normal. With warm air we don’t get much snowfall, and that was certainly the case across all of Michigan. Usually when we have a warmer-than-normal winter month we will still have some corner of the state getting above normal snowfall. We can’t find anywhere that came in with above normal snowfall this January.
