Michigan State

Whitmer, legislative leaders announce agreement on Michigan tax cuts

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders in the legislature have reached a deal on a series of tax cuts, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. “Today, we are excited to share details on the Lowering MI Costs plan, which is a bold relief plan that delivers the largest tax cut in decades to all taxpayers in Michigan,” Whitmer, House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said in a joint statement.
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness

DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
Enrollment stabilizing at Michigan colleges, national report shows

After multiple consecutive semesters of enrollment declines, Michigan colleges saw stabilized numbers in fall 2022. Michigan colleges across all sectors dropped less than 1% in total enrollment from fall 2021 to last fall, according to a report by National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released on Thursday, Feb. 2. At just...
Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
After death of 5 year old, family and Michigan senator demand more transparency from CPS

A Michigan lawmaker and the family of a boy who was allegedly beaten to death by his parents have spoken out about the system they believed failed him. Candace Rush and Ashley Belcher were joined by Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, Thursday, Feb. 2 for a press conference at the Michigan Capitol over concerns that a lack of action by Child Protective Services (CPS) contributed to the death of Rush and Belcher’s nephew, Ethan, 5.
Looking for some tax relief? Your blood could hold the answer.

Given the high cost of living currently, it’s no wonder lawmakers are considering every possible avenue to offer Michiganders financial relief. For two House lawmakers, that could mean taking a look inward – at your blood. Under pending legislation from Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, Michiganders could get...
Eye drops recalled: At least 1 dead after drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
January snowfall way down for all of Michigan

January was a very warm month compared to normal. With warm air we don’t get much snowfall, and that was certainly the case across all of Michigan. Usually when we have a warmer-than-normal winter month we will still have some corner of the state getting above normal snowfall. We can’t find anywhere that came in with above normal snowfall this January.
