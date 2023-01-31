The Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the theme of this year’s Grubstakes Days 2023 event, as well as the Grand Marshall. The Chamber Board of Directors has selected “Old Timers” as the parade theme for Grubstake Days and have invited the Morongo Basin Historical Society to be the Grand Marshal! The event will be held on Memorial Day weekend, and there will be a kick-off mixer on May 25.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO