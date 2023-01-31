ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Fontana Herald News

Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold meeting on Feb. 9

The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding its next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana. The guest speaker will be Ralph Lopez from Teamsters Local 1932, who will give...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Letter to the Editor: Save Southridge Parklands and wildspace areas

We are writing to ask our neighbors to join us to help save Southridge Parklands and wildspace areas. At the Tuesday, Jan. 24 City Council meeting, Mayor Warehouse and her cronies on the council demonstrated that they will never listen to community members. Their 4-1 vote to "abandon" a busy...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana's State of the City event will be held on Feb. 16

Fontana's 26th Annual State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16. The event, which has a theme of "Raising the Standard of Excellence," will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Water of Life Community Church, 7625 East Avenue in Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

City of Fontana will give cards worth free food to eligible residents

The City of Fontana recently launched the new Fontana Eats program to help families that are struggling to put food on the table. The program will provide eligible Fontana households with a minimum $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase food at any Fontana grocer or restaurant. The...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino County Museum is presenting exhibit called 'Handle with Care'

The San Bernardino County Museum is presenting the exhibit "Handle with Care" by local Southern California photo-based artist Fred Brashear, Jr. "Handle with Care," a special project of the MexiCali Biennial program, Land of Milk and Honey, researches and explores the use of the Opuntia, a genus in the family of Cactaceae that includes the prickly pear cactus (nopal), as an alternative resource in the struggle against climate change.
REDLANDS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Prizes will be given away during 'Love Your Library Month' in Fontana

February has been designated "Love Your Library Month" at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana. The library will be giving away Funko Pop key chain characters (while supplies last) for every 30 items checked out during the month of February, said Librarian Stephanie Ramos. In addition,...
FONTANA, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Grubstake Days 2023 theme and Grand Marshall announced

The Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the theme of this year's Grubstakes Days 2023 event, as well as the Grand Marshall. The Chamber Board of Directors has selected "Old Timers" as the parade theme for Grubstake Days and have invited the Morongo Basin Historical Society to be the Grand Marshal! The event will be held on Memorial Day weekend, and there will be a kick-off mixer on May 25.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Norwood launches Bright Stars Literacy Connection in Fontana

Fontana resident Terri Norwood has launched Bright Stars Literacy Connection in the local area. Norwood was presented with a certificate of recognition by a representative from the office of Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes during an event on Jan. 28. Bright Stars Literacy Connection's mission is to promote literacy awareness among...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Warehouses impact the quality of life for many Fontana residents

Warehouses. They have crept into every corner of the environment, changing the quality of the air, the noise in the streets, the traffic through town. In Fontana and other Inland cities, city councils approve warehouse projects over community objections, allowing industrial uses to encroach on the lives and lungs of residents.
FONTANA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis Comes to Fontana

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis was in the Inland Empire today for a higher education tour. She toured the Chaffey College Industrial Technical (InTech) Learning Center in Fontana. InTech is the first public-private partnership model that allows students to learn in-demand trade skills that lead to well-paying jobs. InTech also...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana

Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
The HD Post

Apple Valley to post reduced speed limit signs in Spring

APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley will post reduced speed limits, this Spring, on 13 segments in town. The town's traffic consultant conducted an engineering and traffic survey last year on 52 street segments. It was recommended that 34 segments maintain the current speed limit, 13 segments decrease the speed limit, and speed limit signs should be added to five streets.
APPLE VALLEY, CA

