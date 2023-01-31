Read full article on original website
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On CampusWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminarThe HD PostVictorville, CA
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyRiverside, CA
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold meeting on Feb. 9
The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding its next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana. The guest speaker will be Ralph Lopez from Teamsters Local 1932, who will give...
Fontana Herald News
Letter to the Editor: Save Southridge Parklands and wildspace areas
We are writing to ask our neighbors to join us to help save Southridge Parklands and wildspace areas. At the Tuesday, Jan. 24 City Council meeting, Mayor Warehouse and her cronies on the council demonstrated that they will never listen to community members. Their 4-1 vote to "abandon" a busy...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana's State of the City event will be held on Feb. 16
Fontana’s 26th Annual State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16. The event, which has a theme of “Raising the Standard of Excellence,” will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Water of Life Community Church, 7625 East Avenue in Fontana.
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana will give cards worth free food to eligible residents
The City of Fontana recently launched the new Fontana Eats program to help families that are struggling to put food on the table. The program will provide eligible Fontana households with a minimum $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase food at any Fontana grocer or restaurant. The...
foxla.com
LA Metro, OCTA, San Bernardino Co. Transit offer free rides Saturday
LOS ANGELES - LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to mark Transit Equity Day, honoring civil rights icon Rosa Parks. The commemoration began in 2018 to mark Parks' birthday — Feb. 4, 1913. Parks was thrust into the national spotlight in...
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino County Museum is presenting exhibit called 'Handle with Care'
The San Bernardino County Museum is presenting the exhibit “Handle with Care” by local Southern California photo-based artist Fred Brashear, Jr. “Handle with Care,” a special project of the MexiCali Biennial program, Land of Milk and Honey, researches and explores the use of the Opuntia, a genus in the family of Cactaceae that includes the prickly pear cactus (nopal), as an alternative resource in the struggle against climate change.
Fontana Herald News
Prizes will be given away during 'Love Your Library Month' in Fontana
February has been designated “Love Your Library Month” at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana. The library will be giving away Funko Pop key chain characters (while supplies last) for every 30 items checked out during the month of February, said Librarian Stephanie Ramos. In addition,...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Grubstake Days 2023 theme and Grand Marshall announced
The Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the theme of this year’s Grubstakes Days 2023 event, as well as the Grand Marshall. The Chamber Board of Directors has selected “Old Timers” as the parade theme for Grubstake Days and have invited the Morongo Basin Historical Society to be the Grand Marshal! The event will be held on Memorial Day weekend, and there will be a kick-off mixer on May 25.
Fontana Herald News
Norwood launches Bright Stars Literacy Connection in Fontana
Fontana resident Terri Norwood has launched Bright Stars Literacy Connection in the local area. Norwood was presented with a certificate of recognition by a representative from the office of Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes during an event on Jan. 28. Bright Stars Literacy Connection’s mission is to promote literacy awareness among...
Fontana Herald News
Warehouses impact the quality of life for many Fontana residents
Warehouses. They have crept into every corner of the environment, changing the quality of the air, the noise in the streets, the traffic through town. In Fontana and other Inland cities, city councils approve warehouse projects over community objections, allowing industrial uses to encroach on the lives and lungs of residents.
Fontana Herald News
City Council votes to abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern area of Fontana
The Fontana City Council voted on Jan. 24 to discontinue and abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern Fontana as part of a land swap that is being negotiated with a developer. The vote was 4-1, with Councilmember Jesse Sandoval opposing the idea. The property consists of mostly flat, rocky...
Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis Comes to Fontana
California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis was in the Inland Empire today for a higher education tour. She toured the Chaffey College Industrial Technical (InTech) Learning Center in Fontana. InTech is the first public-private partnership model that allows students to learn in-demand trade skills that lead to well-paying jobs. InTech also...
Fontana Herald News
'Fly a Kite Day' will be held at Kessler Park in Bloomington on Feb. 4
A free “Fly a Kite Day” will be held at Kessler Park in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 4. Local residents are invited to build a kite, pick a kite, or bring their own to the park at 18401 Jurupa Avenue between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. All ages...
Fontana Herald News
California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis visits Chaffey InTech Center in Fontana
Wearing a dark face visor and yellow protective gear, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis aimed a cutting torch at a piece of steel and split it in two. And after the metal cooled, she proudly took her handiwork as a souvenir. The state’s second highest executive officer, who visited the...
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
Fontana Herald News
Dignity Health is named one of America’s ‘Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023’
Dignity Health (California) announced on Jan. 31 that it has been recognized as one of America’s “Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023” by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Dignity Health is a part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit health system committed to advancing health for all people and...
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
Apple Valley to post reduced speed limit signs in Spring
APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley will post reduced speed limits, this Spring, on 13 segments in town. The town’s traffic consultant conducted an engineering and traffic survey last year on 52 street segments. It was recommended that 34 segments maintain the current speed limit, 13 segments decrease the speed limit, and speed limit signs should be added to five streets.
