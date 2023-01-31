The Rare Earths MMI (Monthly Metals Index) rose considerably over the past month, climbing by a total of 7.05%. The primary factor influencing the rare earth price forecast over the past several months was zero-COVID. Now, the focus is on those restrictions being lifted. Currently, China reports that the country’s COVID cases are dropping. China’s manufacturing sector hasn’t sustained too much damage over the past month. As a result, China seems ready to retake its position as the dominating global rare earth power. However, with China being “closed” for so long, new rare earth trade initiatives have started forming.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO