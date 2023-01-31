Read full article on original website
Global Energy Transition Fuels Boom In Specialty Steel Demand
The global energy transition is fueling a spike in specialty steel demand. India is looking to capitalize on this emerging market while reducing its dependence on materials from Japan and South Korea. New steel technologies require significant R&D, but a few countries, including India, are already ahead in the race.
The EU Needs More Diesel, But The Middle East Can’t Supply It All
Europe has raised its imports of fuels from the Middle East and the United States in preparation for the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian refined petroleum products. Just ahead of the ban, Europe was still the biggest buyer of Russian diesel and it will have to boost imports from non-Russian suppliers significantly after the embargo kicks in on Sunday.
Iran To Help Venezuela Overhaul Major Refinery Complex
Venezuela’s Paraguana refinery complex is soon to begin a 100-day overhaul to reclaim its crude distillation capacity, anonymous Reuters sources suggested on Friday, with work set to be completed as a joint effort by Venezuela’s PDVSA and National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC). Iran’s assistance with...
EU Supports $100 Russian Diesel Price Cap
EU members have agreed to support a price cap level of $100 per barrel on Russian diesel sales to third-party countries, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Friday afternoon. The EU’s ban on Russian seaborne crude oil products imports, including diesel and naphtha, is scheduled to go into...
Germany Failed To Hit Its Gas Consumption Target In January
Germany saved less gas than targeted in the second half of January, Klaus Müller, the president of the German Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, said on Friday. During the fourth week of the year, German households and businesses again saved too little gas, with industry reducing consumption by 8% and households by 9%, Müller said on Twitter.
Tidal Energy To See Major Expansion This Decade
Energy companies and governments are picking up the pace of the development of tidal energy operations in 2023, as countries worldwide look to diversify the renewables mix in a response to growing energy insecurity. Tidal power, a long-neglected green energy option, has finally gained greater traction in recent years, as governments look for innovative ways to meet their climate targets over the coming decades. This year, several countries have big plans for new tidal power projects, which will see the world’s tidal energy capacity grow significantly.
U.S. Oil Majors Are Outperforming Their European Counterparts
1. US Oil Majors Pull Ahead of Their European Peers. - As European oil companies press ahead with their renewable energy projects and adapt to continent-wide windfall taxes, US oil majors have been outperforming their peers in the high-price environment of the past 12 months. - While Shell’s 2022 net...
U.S. Refiners To Scale Back Capacity Utilization After Record 2022
Following record utilization last year, U.S. refiners expect to have lower capacity operating in the first quarter of this year, due to a heavy maintenance season. After operating at over 90% for most of 2022, the largest U.S. refiners now see their first-quarter utilization below 90%, and analysts expect refinery capacity utilization to be between 85% and 89% at the beginning of 2023, Reuters notes.
Fitch Expects $95 Oil In 2023
Fitch Solutions has reiterated its oil price forecast for this year at $95 per barrel of Brent crude, citing China’s quicker-than-expected reversal of zero-Covid policies and slow production growth. “On the demand side, prospects for growth have improved, following the earlier-than-expected easing of Covid-19 containment measures in Mainland China,”...
Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Looming Fuel Embargo
Oil prices are under pressure from a slew of bearish news coming out of the United States this week, but the looming EU embargo on Russian oil products could still change that. Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you...
Analysts Predict 42% Decline In Russian Oil Production By 2035
Last year, against all odds, Russia managed to grow its oil output despite being hit with tough sanctions, a plethora of oilfield service companies exiting the country as well as the refusal by western countries to buy its crude for the most part. Indeed, Energy Intelligence reports that in 2022,...
How Bulgaria Became The World's Third-Largest Buyer Of Russian Oil
The prolonged political instability in Bulgaria will continue to impact critical energy security decisions and maintain the country’s status as Russia’s best client in Europe. Bulgaria, currently the third-largest buyer of Russian oil in the world, is heading for another round of general elections on April 2, since the parliament failed to form a regular cabinet following the October 2022 elections (Dnevnik.bg, February 2). This will be the fifth parliamentary poll in the past two years.
Russia Considers Brent-Based Oil Tax To Limit Its Losses
Russia is considering taxing its oil firms based on the price of Brent – instead of its flagship grade Urals – to limit the fallout on the Russian budget revenues due to the widening discount of Urals to Brent, Russian daily Kommersant reported on Friday, quoting sources. Russia...
Will China’s Rare Earth Dominance Ever Be Challenged?
The Rare Earths MMI (Monthly Metals Index) rose considerably over the past month, climbing by a total of 7.05%. The primary factor influencing the rare earth price forecast over the past several months was zero-COVID. Now, the focus is on those restrictions being lifted. Currently, China reports that the country’s COVID cases are dropping. China’s manufacturing sector hasn’t sustained too much damage over the past month. As a result, China seems ready to retake its position as the dominating global rare earth power. However, with China being “closed” for so long, new rare earth trade initiatives have started forming.
North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
Recent developments concerning North Korea pose both traditional and non-traditional security challenges to China. Beijing has both the motivation and the ability to take a leading role in inspiring a change of course by North Korea. China should play a more positive role in the North Korean denuclearization process by...
Russia’s Oil And Gas Revenues Slump 46% Year-Over-Year
Russia’s budget revenues from oil and gas plunged in January by 46% compared to the same month last year due to the sanctions on Russian oil exports, which led to a slump in the price of Russia’s flagship crude grade. Russian budget revenues from energy sales – including...
EU Leaders Meet In Ukraine To Discuss Fresh Sanctions Package
Leaders of the European Union and Ukraine are holding a landmark meeting in Kyiv amid air-raid alerts in the capital and across Ukraine. The alerts on February 3 were lifted after less than two hours, and there were no immediate reports of any air strikes by Russia. In recent months,...
Oil Prices Inches Higher As Traders Await A Rebound In Chinese Demand
Oil is on course for a second straight week of losses, with investors hoping for clearer signs of recovering fuel demand in China to offset an economic slump across the West. Both major benchmarks were little changed in Friday morning’s early trading, with Brent Crude down 0.23 percent at $81.98 per barrel, while WTI Crude is down 0.29 percent at $75.66 per barrel.
Oil Prices Set For Another Weekly Loss As Sentiment Shifts
After rallying at the start of the week, oil prices have offset their gains and are about to end the week with another loss as U.S. inventory data and rising doubts about the speed of China’s economic recovery shift sentiment. According to Quantum Market Intelligence, the weekly drop is...
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Crude oil prices fell on Friday afternoon following reports of strong U.S. jobs data, with WTI crashing by more than 2.5% to $73.88. The U.S. January jobs report indicates that the jobs market is stronger than expected, with employers adding 517,000 in January. This compares to economists that had expected employers had added 185,000 jobs in January.
