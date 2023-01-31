LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Temptations, the Isley Brothers and the Four Tops turned back time, singing and dancing as if in their prime at a reunion of Motown stars. The occasion was to honor Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson for their musical achievements and philanthropic efforts as MusiCares Persons of the Year on Friday night, the first time the charitable organization honored two individuals in the same year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO