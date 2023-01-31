Read full article on original website
Megyn Kelly Says If Anyone Treated Her Like ‘Douchebag’ Don Lemon Allegedly Did Kaitlan Collins She’d ‘Make Sure That Person Was Fired’
Megyn Kelly on Friday said that if anyone had treated her the way CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was allegedly treated by co-host Don Lemon on the network’s morning show, she would “make sure that person was fired.”. Speaking on the latest edition of her podcast, Kelly covered the...
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
Tucker Rips Into Hunter For Using Connections to Get Into Georgetown (Where He Asked Hunter to Help Get His Son Into)
Fox News’s top-rated opinion host, Tucker Carlson, went after the Biden family on Thursday night in a wild monologue in which he compared the Bidens to the former brutal Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and his murderous sons. After comparing Hunter Biden to Saddam Hussein’s sons – “they don’t have...
Taylor Swift Lost and Found by Grammys Host Trevor Noah: ‘Oh, She’s Right There!’
Hopefully there won’t be any bad blood between Taylor Swift and Trevor Noah after the Grammys host nearly missed her during his introduction of the various acts who would be performing during the annual music awards show. Noah was walking through the audience and chatting with various performers who...
Gutfeld Rips Critics Dismissing Cancel Culture After Louis C.K. Plays Madison Square Garden: ‘That’s Not Logic’
Greg Gutfeld tore into critics of Louis C.K. arguing his latest show at Madison Square Garden is proof that cancel culture doesn’t exist. Louis C.K. had his FX series cancelled, a film scrapped, and a number of other deals go down the drain after multiple women in 2017 accused him of sexual misconduct. The comedian admitted to many of the incidents and mostly disappeared for awhile, but has been staging a comeback in recent years.
ON-CAMERA CONFLICT: Watch the Tense Moments That Caused Dust-Up Between CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon
The set of CNN This Morning has taken on a frosty air amid tensions between co-hosts Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins. The off-camera tensions spilled into public view this week thanks to a report from the New York Post alleging that the cast and crew of the recently launched morning show are “rattled” due to conflict stemming from a December 8 broadcast. The Post’s Alexandra Steigrad reports:
Tucker Carlson Ignores Virtually Every George Santos Lie to Say the Media Covers Him for Lying About Playing Volleyball
Tucker Carlson utterly ignored the many lies of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and discussed just two of the freshman congressman’s fabrications, which are fairly frivolous. After being elected to represent New York’s third congressional district in November, the New York Times published a report indicating his life story was largely fraudulent. Santos falsely claimed to have gone to Baruch College on a volleyball scholarship and said he worked at Citibank and Goldman Sachs when he had not.
‘Are We Really on CNN?’ Bill Maher’s Overtime Makes Cable News Debut As He Asks, ‘Did They Go Nuts?’
Overtime, the afterword of Bill Maher’s Real Time on HBO, made its CNN debut on Friday night where the host and his guests answer questions from viewers. Until Friday, Overtime aired on YouTube. CNN announced the move in a press release on Monday after it had been reported the...
SNL Host Pedro Pascal Makes Co-Stars Crack Up When He LOSES It In Middle Of Sketch
Saturday Night Live guest host Pedro Pascal couldn’t keep it together during a sketch, and made his co-stars break up too as a coma patient with a bizarre awakening. Pascal was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Coldplay was the musical guest. Variety reported on Pascal’s hosting gig, noting “This will mark the “SNL” debut for Pascal, who is currently leading “The Last of Us,” HBO’s adaptation of the PlayStation video games of the same name, which premiered on Jan. 15 and has already broken multiple viewership records.”
NBC’s Peter Alexander Grills Biden Spox Over Kamala Harris George Floyd Act Promise At Tyre Nichols Funeral: ‘Is It Negotiable?’
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over details of a promise that Vice President Kamala Harris made at the funeral of Tyre Nichols: that passing police reform is “non-negotiable!”. Here’s what the VP said during her eulogy Wednesday:. I was,...
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Turns Tables on Chris Wallace Race Question: ‘How Important Is It For White People To See Me Where I Am?’
CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked Cosmos star Neil deGrasse Tyson about the importance of his visibility to other people of color, but Tyson turned it around and asked “How important is it for white people to see me where I am?”. The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking...
‘You’re Making Me Nervous!’ NBC’s Peter Alexander Cracks Up Jean-Pierre With Some Kind Of Chair Dance at Briefing
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander drew laughter when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to some kind of chair-dance he was doing in the front row of the briefing room, apparently to restore circulation to his lower extremities. At Thursday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre noticed Alexander doing…...
Newsmax Guest Claims Whoopi Goldberg Should Be ‘Deported’ To Africa To Appreciate America During ‘Date, Debate, Deport’ Segment
In the debut of a Newsmax segment called “Date, Debate, Deport,” podcaster David J. Harris Jr. Newsmax host Eric Bolling introduced the segment on Thursday night, presenting three categories: ladies from The View, the White House, and Capitol Hill. The bit is a play on the popular and ridiculous “fuck, marry, kill” where people pick what they would hypothetically prefer to do one of three typically famous people.
‘Wow!’ Daily Show Audience Stunned By DL Hughley’s Dig at VP Kamala Harris Over Tyre Nichols Funeral
Comic and Daily Show guest host D.L. Hughley drew a stunned “Wow!” with a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris after she spoke at the funeral of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after being beaten by Memphis Police Department officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and videos of the attacks that killed him have dominated the news since before they were released. On Wednesday, a funeral was held for Nichols at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
WATCH: Bill Maher Hits Back At Trump For Calling Him Low-Rated Sleazebag — Gushes Over Biden Jobs News
Comic and pundit Bill Maher hit back at former President Donald Trump for calling him a low-rated “sleazebag” — and praised President Joe Biden over the recent blockbuster jobs report for good measure. Trump lashed out at Maher earlier this week, fake-tweeting in part “Bill Maher is...
George Santos Reportedly Lied About Being the Producer of the Biggest Flop in Broadway History for Some Reason
Today ends in a “y,” which means it’s time for a new revelation that Rep. George Santos (R-NY) lied about something. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that when he was running for Congress during the last election cycle, Santos told potential donors he had been the producer of the biggest money-loser in Broadway history.
Newsmax Reporter Ghoulishly Grills Jean-Pierre Over Biden Treatment of Tyre Nichols Killing Vs. White Police Chief Killed On Job
Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen ghoulishly grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Joe Biden’s treatment of two tragic events that happened to involve Black people — NFL star Damar Hamlin and the late Tyre Nichols — versus that of the killing of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire several weeks ago in Pennsylvania.
WATCH: Chris Wallace Gets Terry Bradshaw To Sing Along With Terry Bradshaw From the 70s
You don’t see that every day. CNN anchor Chris Wallace found himself in the curious position of watching NFL analyst and football great Terry Bradshaw duet with himself on a 1970s country hit. The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature NFL legend Terry Bradshaw...
WATCH: MSNBC’s Katy Tur Interviews Remains of Chinese Spy Balloon in Hot Off The Presses SNL Cold Open
Saturday Night Live kicked off the 12th episode of the new season by lampooning the spy balloon from China that was shot down just hours earlier under orders from President Joe Biden. Pedro Pascal was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Coldplay was the musical...
‘Forgive Me’: Chris Wallace Straight-Up Asks Terry Bradshaw If It Bothers Him People Think He’s ‘Dumb’
CNN anchor Chris Wallace elicited a pained response from NFL analyst and football great Terry Bradshaw by asking if it “gets under (his) skin” that people view him as “dumb.”. The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature NFL legend Terry Bradshaw and...
