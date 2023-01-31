NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A Northville woman is offering a reward for the return of her sentimental family photos. Rachelle Petit is pleading with whoever took a box of photos to just give them back. “This box, it contains a lifetime of family memories,” she said. “It’s photos of my mom and my dad as they grew up going all the way back to the 30s, 40s and 50s.”

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO