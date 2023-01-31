ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 72-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 72-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Melvin Gosha Jr., was last seen by his daughter on Saturday (Dec. 24) in the 11600 block of Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Gosha Jr., was last seen wearing a black coat, tan shirt, blue...
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen

Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 children, 2 adults injured after house fire in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Six people were injured following a house fire in Detroit on Sunday. The fire happened at a home in the block of Winston, near Telegraph and 8 Mile. Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving calls about a fire. When they got to the house, all occupants were already out.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Dearborn man arrested for Santa Monica stabbing death of his friend

DEARBORN – On November 2, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers were dispatched to the Lot 1 North Parking Lot at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway to check the status of a male inside a vehicle that appeared to be deceased. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the subject to be deceased with stab wounds to his upper body.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WNEM

Mother’s fear confirmed after son’s body found

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother’s fears were confirmed when her son, one of the three rappers who went missing in Detroit, was found dead. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Lorrie Kemp told TV5 that her son Armani Kelly, from Oscoda, was one of the three men who had been reported missing.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northville woman offering reward for ‘irreplaceable’ family photos that were stolen

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A Northville woman is offering a reward for the return of her sentimental family photos. Rachelle Petit is pleading with whoever took a box of photos to just give them back. “This box, it contains a lifetime of family memories,” she said. “It’s photos of my mom and my dad as they grew up going all the way back to the 30s, 40s and 50s.”
NORTHVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after passenger in car shoots man, woman in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who shot a man and a woman last month. Police said the 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were driving in a black Dodge Journey when a male in the backseat of a silver Cadillac shot them near Joy Road and Grand River around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy