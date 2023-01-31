Read full article on original website
Detroit police asking for public’s help in ID’ing person-of-interest in fatal shooting last year
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that killed one man inside a home in Detroit nearly two months ago – and now need the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning in the case.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 72-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 72-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Melvin Gosha Jr., was last seen by his daughter on Saturday (Dec. 24) in the 11600 block of Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Gosha Jr., was last seen wearing a black coat, tan shirt, blue...
7-year-old found dead, 4 children injured in 2 fires on Detroit's west side
A 7-year-old has died and 4 children were injured in two separate fires on Detroit's west side Sunday afternoon.
Voice News
Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen
Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
72-year-old Oakland County man killed after pulling in front of SUV while turning out of parking lot
A 72-year-old Independence Township man has died after a two-car crash in Northern Oakland County along Dixie Highway on Saturday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
4 children, 2 adults injured after house fire in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Six people were injured following a house fire in Detroit on Sunday. The fire happened at a home in the block of Winston, near Telegraph and 8 Mile. Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving calls about a fire. When they got to the house, all occupants were already out.
Arab American News
Dearborn man arrested for Santa Monica stabbing death of his friend
DEARBORN – On November 2, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers were dispatched to the Lot 1 North Parking Lot at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway to check the status of a male inside a vehicle that appeared to be deceased. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the subject to be deceased with stab wounds to his upper body.
WNEM
Mother’s fear confirmed after son’s body found
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother’s fears were confirmed when her son, one of the three rappers who went missing in Detroit, was found dead. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Lorrie Kemp told TV5 that her son Armani Kelly, from Oscoda, was one of the three men who had been reported missing.
Detroit police looking for suspect who jumped out of Jeep, opened fire on house with 14-year-old girl inside
The search is on for a suspect who fired shots at a Detroit home near Tireman and Hubbell with a 14-year-old girl inside in the middle of the afternoon last month.
fox2detroit.com
Second juvenile charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Detroit hotel
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A second juvenile has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit teen, who was found with a wound in his chest at a hotel. The Wayne County Prosecutors Office said it had charged a 16-year-old male in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old on Dec. 31.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman
DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville woman offering reward for ‘irreplaceable’ family photos that were stolen
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A Northville woman is offering a reward for the return of her sentimental family photos. Rachelle Petit is pleading with whoever took a box of photos to just give them back. “This box, it contains a lifetime of family memories,” she said. “It’s photos of my mom and my dad as they grew up going all the way back to the 30s, 40s and 50s.”
wlen.com
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement on Death of 15-year-old Adriana Davidson
Ann Arbor, Mi – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the death of 15 year old Adriana Davidson, an Ann Arbor Pioneer student who was found near the athletic field’s bleachers. The department says that they know that in the absence of facts, myths...
Detroit police looking for suspects who stole tobacco, assaulted Family Dollar employee and came back a week later to rob cash registers
Police are looking for suspects who robbed the same Family Dollar store on Detroit’s east side two weekends in a row. The suspects also allegedly assaulted an employee in the first robbery.
Detroit cops searching for shooting suspect after 2 people struck by gunfire while driving
A suspect is being sought in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred while the victims were driving in Detroit nearly two weeks ago, authorities say.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after passenger in car shoots man, woman in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who shot a man and a woman last month. Police said the 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were driving in a black Dodge Journey when a male in the backseat of a silver Cadillac shot them near Joy Road and Grand River around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Community mourns the violent death of Detroit child -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Family, friends gather in Detroit to remember 5-year-old killed in case of child abuse. A vigil was held for the 5-year-old Detroit boy who died...
fox2detroit.com
'We're all praying': Vigil held for teen who suffered cardiac arrest on basketball court
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On a bitterly cold Friday night — family and friends lit candles for 18-year-old Cartier Woods. "I just want him to wake up in the bed that’s my main concern," said his aunt Dawanda Woods. Cartier — a senior at Northwestern High School in...
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
