Missouri is home to a healthy population of bobcats. There are also presumably plenty of domesticated house cats that have gone feral and live outdoors. Even mountain lions rarely but occasionally turn up in the state. However, for the last few months, a farmer outside the town of Ava kept catching glimpses of what he called an “elusive and crazy-looking cat.” The farmer knew it was too big to be a house cat and too little to be a mountain lion. Though it somewhat resembled a bobcat, the build of its body wasn’t consistent with other bobcats he had seen in the area. Once he was finally able to trap the animal, he realized it was an African serval.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO