Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Luke Getsy on Fields at Senior Bowl: ‘No One Moves Like That Guy'
Luke Getsy on Fields: 'No one moves like that guy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked to compare Fields' mobility to anyone at the Senior Bowl, Luke Getsy laughed at the question. "No one moves like that guy," Getsy said with a chuckle. "That's a bad comparison." Indeed,...
Ryan Poles Characterizes Importance of This Year's Senior Bowl
Poles characterizes importance of the Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles met with the media in Mobile, Ala. to discuss the importance of the team's presence at this year's Senior Bowl. "It's real valuable for us," Poles said to ChicagoBears.com. "You can't get around the country...
Tee Higgins Hilariously Responds to Trade Rumors Via Twitter
Tee Higgins hilariously responds to trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Friday, a report went public surrounding the Bengals' potential interest in trading star receiver Tee Higgins for a "high draft pick." The idea of shipping Higgins to another team is contingent upon the two parties agreeing...
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Not a Fan of ‘Stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games
Josh Jacobs not a fan of 'stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At least one NFL star isn't a fan of the Pro Bowl Games. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs didn't mince words when giving his opinion of this year's new Pro Bowl format.
Here Are the Best Quarterback Performances in Super Bowl History
Best quarterback performances in Super Bowl history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. They say defense wins championships, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to have a prolific quarterback. Throughout the first 56 Super Bowls in NFL history, there have been plenty of incredible performances from the men under center.
Bulls' Andre Drummond Hits Statistical Mark Not Seen in 44 Years
Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points...
Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter
Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
Five Interesting Facts About Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
5 Bears NFL Draft Prospects Who Impressed at Senior Bowl
5 Bears draft prospects who impressed at Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.
Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency
Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
LaMelo Ball Asks for Tech on Tuesday; Gets Ejected Versus Bulls
LaMelo asks for tech on Tuesday; gets ejected vs Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LaMelo Ball, brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo, was ejected while playing against the Bulls on Thursday night. After not receiving a foul call he thought he deserved during the game, he elected...
Amon-Ra St. Brown Uses Equanimeous as Prop in Pro Bowl Catch Competition
Equanimeous St. Brown used as prop by brother in Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown may be rivals when the Bears and Lions go head-to-head, but when they’re not playing against each other it’s all love between the two brothers. They showed off that brotherly connection in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, when Equanimeous helped Amon-Ra win the best catch competition against Stefon Diggs.
Zach LaVine First Bulls Player to Record 5+ 3-Pointers in 50 Games
LaVine first Bulls player to record 53-pointers in 50 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine became the only player in Chicago Bulls history to record 50 games with five or more 3-pointers in each of the games on Saturday, according to Bulls PR. The star guard put...
Source: Steph Curry to Miss Time; Warriors Aim for Return After All-Star Break
Source: Warriors hoping Steph returns after All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Steph Curry is expected to miss at least the next five games with a lower-leg injury. The Warriors are "hoping" he can return shortly after the NBA All-Star break ends on Feb. 23, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday morning.
6 Bears Predictions for 2023 NFL Season
6 bold predictions for Bears in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We’ve got a week off between the AFC and NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl, so let’s take the time to dream about the 2023 season. The Bears wrapped up 2022 with a league-worst 3-14, and yet hope springs eternal in Chicago. That’s largely because it finally looks like the team has a legit franchise QB and Ryan Poles has endless opportunities to improve the roster with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. It’s still way too early to tell how things will shake out when the regular season begins again, but let’s have some fun before the Big Game with some predictions for 2023.
Shams Charania: The Bulls' Intention Is to ‘Keep Trying to Win'
Shams: Bulls' intention is to 'keep trying to win' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of next week's NBA trade deadline, a multitude of questions surround the Chicago Bulls about their next steps. Do they have plans to trade core pieces?. "From everything I'm told about the Bulls, their...
Injury Updates for Bulls' Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams After Game
Injury updates for Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, both Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams left the Bulls-Hornets contest due to separate injuries in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Caruso was fouled after coming down with an offensive rebound, landing awkwardly. The...
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Says Bears ‘Very High on Value' for No. 1 Pick
ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping...
Sky, Bulls Send Off Candace Parker With Social Media Farewells
Sky, Bulls send off Candace Parker with farewells originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Last Saturday, Candace Parker announced her signing with the Las Vegas Aces in free agency, simultaneously saying her goodbyes to her hometown team, the Chicago Sky. The Sky and the Chicago Bulls bid farewell to Parker,...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0