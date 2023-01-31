Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Augusta Utilities Department to drain canal for maintenance work
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta Utilities Department announced that it will start draining the Augusta Canal February 6th with plans for it to be completely drained by February 13th. The canal will remain drained for four weeks for maintenance work. Georgia Power will be completing extensive work at its...
Creative Corner - ft. The Art Dealer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Whether you want to hear Hip Hop with an inspirational message…someone who can create award winning designs…or bring you a night of artistic entertainment…you’ve come to the right place. We're introducing you to an artist who does it all - meet “The Art Dealer”.
Investigation underway after man found dead on Meadowbrook Drive
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after Richmond County authorities found a dead man in a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive Sunday. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area just before 1:30 p.m. Officials say the man appears to have...
Sheriff's office searching for missing 13-year-old in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Thirteen-year-old Tristan Gibb was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2 on the 900 block of Beman St. He's described as being around 5'10" and 110 lbs. with brown hair and Brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket.
