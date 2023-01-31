AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Thirteen-year-old Tristan Gibb was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2 on the 900 block of Beman St. He's described as being around 5'10" and 110 lbs. with brown hair and Brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO