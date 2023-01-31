Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tracey L. Rogers: Teach Black history — don't ban it
When Republican President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he called on Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.”. He also acknowledged that Black Americans had shown “courage and perseverance” when our country had failed to live up to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Neil Hare: Winning GOP strategy in 2024 – back to business with immigration reform
The recent GOP attacks on the business community arguably contributed to a poor showing in the 2022 midterms and is not the answer for success in the presidential and congressional elections in 2024. The main policy targets for these attacks include business endorsements of Democratic candidates in the midterms, “wokeness”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Alexis Karteron: Tyre Nichols’ death prompts calls for federal legislation to promote police reform — but Congress can’t do much about fixing local police
The severe beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, by five Memphis police officers — leading to his death three days later — has sparked renewed calls for federal measures to combat police violence and racism. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a package of reform...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Biden should close borders
Hey, President Biden, when are you going to get your priorities straight? You and you alone are destroying America by not closing our borders. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is a joke, and, so far, so are you. The amount of drugs, criminals, “gotaways” and probably terrorists coming over our...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: 'Equity,' documents, 'wokies,' taxes and roadside trash among week's topics
Westmoreland County Community College has created a “Center for Equity, Inclusion and Belonging,” according to a glowing newspaper report (“Westmoreland County Community College opens Center for Equity, Inclusion, Belonging,” Jan. 27, TribLIVE). Lots to unpack here, but let’s pick one nit. Equity. “Equity” is not...
