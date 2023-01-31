ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Tracey L. Rogers: Teach Black history — don't ban it

When Republican President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he called on Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.”. He also acknowledged that Black Americans had shown “courage and perseverance” when our country had failed to live up to...
FLORIDA STATE
Neil Hare: Winning GOP strategy in 2024 – back to business with immigration reform

The recent GOP attacks on the business community arguably contributed to a poor showing in the 2022 midterms and is not the answer for success in the presidential and congressional elections in 2024. The main policy targets for these attacks include business endorsements of Democratic candidates in the midterms, “wokeness”...
Alexis Karteron: Tyre Nichols’ death prompts calls for federal legislation to promote police reform — but Congress can’t do much about fixing local police

The severe beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, by five Memphis police officers — leading to his death three days later — has sparked renewed calls for federal measures to combat police violence and racism. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a package of reform...
MEMPHIS, TN
Letter to the editor: Biden should close borders

Hey, President Biden, when are you going to get your priorities straight? You and you alone are destroying America by not closing our borders. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is a joke, and, so far, so are you. The amount of drugs, criminals, “gotaways” and probably terrorists coming over our...
NEW YORK STATE

