penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
WPFO
Juveniles accused of stealing alcohol, assaulting officers in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say minors are continuing to break the law in Rockland. They’ve reportedly been stealing alcohol and assaulting officers. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police say they responded to the Hannaford in town for a report of shoplifting. While issuing a summons to an adult, police say...
WDEA AM 1370
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
Two residents at Bangor jail charged in alleged drug smuggling case
BANGOR, Maine — Two Penobscot County Jail residents face charges in connection with an alleged drug smuggling case. Corrections officers responded to a "medical event" around 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19 within the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Three female residents of the...
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
mdislander.com
Acadia advisory panel meets Feb. 6
ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Acadia National Park Advisory Commission will hold a public meeting in the community room on the second floor of Machias Savings Bank, 96 Cottage St., in Bar Harbor, on Monday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. There is a virtual meeting option for anyone who is unable to attend in person: https://doitalent.zoomgov.com/j/1616166701, Meeting ID: 161 616 6701, Passcode: 591374.
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Newburgh identified
NEWBURGH, Maine — The pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Newburgh on Friday afternoon has been identified as Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburgh. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss publicly identified Clewley in a release Monday. Moss said Maine State Police continue to...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
penbaypilot.com
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist
BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
mdislander.com
Southwest Harbor business passes the torch
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — After closing up shop in the fall of 2022, Bub’s Burritos has found a new location. The family-run business is moving into the former Sips 2.0 location at 19 Clark Point Road. “We have news … but not what some of you are expecting,” reads...
mdislander.com
Residents question B&B regulations
BAR HARBOR — Passing along Cottage Street, the crater in the ground is hard to miss. Unless, of course, the view has been obstructed by the detour rerouting traffic away from the construction zone that eats into the adjacent street and public parking lot. A bed-and-breakfast is at the...
mdislander.com
Southwest Harbor marina dredge begins Feb. 6
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Dredging begins Monday, Feb. 6 at Dysart’s Great Harbor Marina by Prock Marine Company and will run through Mar. 23 daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 3,600 cubic yards removed from the dredge site will be hauled for disposal at the eastern passage site in Blue Hill Bay. Prock estimates the dredge will require approximately six round trips to the dump site, using dump scows towed by tugboat. Fishermen are advised to move gear, as necessary.
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor Food Pantry picked as bag program beneficiary
BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Food Pantry has been selected as the beneficiary of the Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program for February. The Bar Harbor Food Pantry will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable bag is purchased at the Bar Harbor Hannaford location during February, unless otherwise directed by the customer.
Man charged with possessing illegal drugs after 'civil standby' in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A Swanville man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of illegal narcotics during a civil standby at an Irving Circle K in Belfast on Monday. Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Belfast police responded to an Irving Circle K at 209 Northport...
mdislander.com
New co-owner, assistant manager joins Destination Health
BAR HARBOR — Destination Health MDI, a year-round health and wellness center in town, recently welcomed Mara D. Raskin as a co-owner and assistant general manager. Raskin has more than 25 years of business management experience, including over 19 years of private business ownership in the fitness/wellness industry. She got her Pilates certification in 1999 and taught at the Pennsylvania Ballet in Philadelphia. She later opened her own studio, which she ran for over 19 years until it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, she also became a certified yoga instructor.
wabi.tv
Fire destroys home in Surry
SURRY Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed by fire in Surry Thursday morning. The call came in to the home on Morgan Bay Road just after 9 a.m.. It’s believed to have started in the chimney, but officials say due to the extent of the damage, there is no way to determine an exact cause.
wabi.tv
Bangor organization buying hotel rooms for area’s unhoused population ahead of freezing temps
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold conditions will be moving into Maine by the end of the week. A local organization is working to make sure some of the area’s most vulnerable residents will be safe. Needlepoint Sanctuary of Maine has been working with the unhoused population in Bangor and beyond since 2018.
Parents in Downeast Maine having difficulty finding child care options
ELLSWORTH, Maine — How are parents supposed to work and make a living if they can't find reliable child care?. That's a question working parents across the country and in Maine are asking as day cares and other child care services have few, if any, openings and long wait lists, while some are struggling just to keep their doors open.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
wabi.tv
Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend
Maine Senate Republicans gather to discuss education issues, parental rights in school systems. Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday. Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
