MedicalXpress
A new COVID landscape in China
After three years of implementing its "zero-COVID" strategy, China has dropped all COVID restrictions. In the weeks since, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have skyrocketed in a country with low immunity and limited resources to address the current surge. In this Q&A, adapted from the January 25 episode of Public...
MedicalXpress
New reassessments of how clinical trials can and should be conducted
During his reign (605 BCE–562 BCE), Nebuchadnezzar II, King of Babylon, Sumer, Akkad and all of the universe, decided that a diet consisting entirely of meat and wine ensured good health, and so ordered his subjects to eat nothing more or less. Not everyone agreed and Nebuchadnezzar, perhaps curious,...
