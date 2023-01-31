Read full article on original website
1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station
TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
3 shot after drive-by shooter fires into crowd in St. Pete, police say
Three people were shot at the Jet Jackson Recreation Center Sunday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
‘Senseless tragedy’: 1 killed, 1 injured in carjacking at Hillsborough County Shell station
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another before stealing their vehicle Saturday night.
SPPD: 2 women, 1 man injured in St. Pete shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital. It happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Jet Jackson Recreation Center, located at 1000 28th St. South. According to police, someone drove up...
1 hurt, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect who shot into "a large gathering of young adults." The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the Jet Jackson Recreation Center parking lot, 1000 28th St. S, police said in a statement. Police...
Multiple people were shot overnight at the Jet Jackson Recreation Center in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people at 1000 28th Street South. The Jet Jackson Recreation Center call came in at approximately 3:45 am on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, someone drove up to a large...
Person shot during carjacking near Tampa: HCSO
A person was shot during an apparent carjacking near Tampa on Saturday.
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
Pinellas deputy fired after crash and DUI arrest in Tampa
A Pinellas County Deputy, 33 year-old Christopher Cook, was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury. A Trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). At approximately...
1 person killed in Largo crash, police say
LARGO, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening in Largo as he tried to cross Starkey Road at 12th Avenue SE, police say. At around 6:29 p.m., the man, who was crossing the road from east to west, was hit by a vehicle going south, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
Pinellas County deputy fired after DUI arrest, side-swiping another vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy was fired after being arrested for driving under the influence and side-swiping another vehicle Saturday night in Tampa, the sheriff's office said. Christopher Cook, 33, crashed into the other vehicle around 9:36 p.m. on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue, the Pinellas County Sheriff's...
Florida Trooper Arrests Pinellas County Deputy For DUI
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). At approximately 9:36 p.m. on Saturday, FHP responded to a traffic crash that occurred on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, where
Tampa police: 14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a 14-year-old boy who they say killed a 12-year-old and injured another teen in an early January shooting. The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of his age, faces a count of felony manslaughter with a weapon, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. He was arrested on Jan. 30.
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
One Suspect Dead, Florida Trooper Shot In Pasco County Saturday
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – One man was killed, and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a shootout in Wesley Chapel, according to investigators. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office first broke the story on Saturday morning, saying it was assisting with an investigation into
Tampa teen arrested after shooting two boys, killing a 12-year-old
TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly a month after a 12-year-old was fatally shot in the head and another boy was wounded, Tampa police said they arrested a 14-year-old who fired the gun. However, detectives have not yet said publicly how the teen suspect had access to the firearm. The teen suspect...
9 Arrested In Hillsborough County Illegal Street Racing Sting
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted a 9-hour operation Saturday with the focus centered on street racing crimes. On February 4, 2023, “Operation Takeback” resulted in 158 total stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings, and nine arrests. Of those arrested, five guns
1 man dead, FHP trooper injured but 'doing well' after shooting on I-75 in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a man during a trooper-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Wesley Chapel. The incident began at around 3:15 a.m. when a trooper going northbound on Interstate 75 pulled over to check out what he thought were disabled vehicles.
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
2 Shot In Temple Terrace Overnight, Deputies Searching For Suspects
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two victims injured. According to investigators, on Wednesday, at approximately 9:03 p.m., deputies responded to 6383 Harney Road in Temple Terrace in reference to multiple shots fired calls. Upon arrival,
