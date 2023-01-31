ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

SPPD: 2 women, 1 man injured in St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital. It happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Jet Jackson Recreation Center, located at 1000 28th St. South. According to police, someone drove up...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iontb.com

Pinellas deputy fired after crash and DUI arrest in Tampa

A Pinellas County Deputy, 33 year-old Christopher Cook, was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury. A Trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). At approximately...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person killed in Largo crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening in Largo as he tried to cross Starkey Road at 12th Avenue SE, police say. At around 6:29 p.m., the man, who was crossing the road from east to west, was hit by a vehicle going south, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police: 14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a 14-year-old boy who they say killed a 12-year-old and injured another teen in an early January shooting. The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of his age, faces a count of felony manslaughter with a weapon, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. He was arrested on Jan. 30.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa teen arrested after shooting two boys, killing a 12-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly a month after a 12-year-old was fatally shot in the head and another boy was wounded, Tampa police said they arrested a 14-year-old who fired the gun. However, detectives have not yet said publicly how the teen suspect had access to the firearm. The teen suspect...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy