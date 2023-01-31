Pasco Deputies Searching For Two Suspects That Broke Into Hudson Business

Suspect’s From Hudson Store Burglary

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects that broke into a Hudson business.

On Jan. 15, between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., two suspects broke into a closed business in the 1520 block of US Hwy 19 in Hudson and stole items.

The suspects are described as two adult white males. Deputies say one of the suspects drove an older model black Ford F150.

In the news: Florida House Republican Files Bill Targeting TikTok On Government Cell Phones

If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspects, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 23001679. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement