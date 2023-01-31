Read full article on original website
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
New ‘Tesla killer’ solar-powered car that can be charged for free could replace Elon Musk’s flagship motor
A FUTURISTIC electric car that only needs to be charged three times a year has been hailed a "Tesla killer". The solar-powered Aptera has a range of 1,000 miles and costs £27,000 - less than half one of Elon Musk's pricey motors. The California car maker claims to have...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 1 Charging?
With electric vehicles (EVs) becoming increasingly popular in the automotive market, many car drivers struggle to become fluent in EV terminology and how electric cars work. There are different types of EVs, different levels of charging, and other similar topics that a driver unfamiliar with EVs might find confusing. For example, one question that can come up is the typical cost to charge a vehicle with Level 1 charging.
Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices amid EV competition
Ford said Monday morning it's lowering prices for the Mustang Mach-E. Why it matters: The price war has begun amid growing competition in the EV market. “We are not going to cede ground to anyone," Marin Gjaja, a top Ford EV executive, in a statement. Driving the news: Ford is...
I've driven 19 electric cars. Here are 4 reasons you should consider buying one (that have nothing to do with the environment).
Electric cars are quick, fun, and packed with cool features. Plus, charging can actually be more convenient than filling up on gas.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
What Makes Hydrogen-Electric Cars Better Than Battery-Electric Cars?
The switch to eco-friendly driving has been happening, slowly but surely, all across the world over the last few years in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and lessen our dependence on harmful fossil fuels. As a result, the majority of major automotive brands have been making a concerted effort to introduce more and more battery-powered electric vehicles and, more recently, vehicles that are powered by hydrogen fuel cell technologies. While both battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles are significantly more eco-friendly and cost-effective than traditional fossil fuel-powered models, it's important for consumers to know how the two types of electric vehicles compare in key areas, such as safety, driving range, charging times, upfront and long term costs, and emissions.
3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
Tesla is starting the year proving just how far ahead of the competition it is. The EV leader has a potential way to recover lost margins with future vehicle upgrades. Two other stocks help spread the bet geographically as well as by product offerings. You’re reading a free article with...
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Tesla confirms Nevada expansion to make more electric trucks
SPARKS, Nev. - Tesla confirmed it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Nevada for "high-volume" production of electric semi-trucks and make enough cell batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo had said during his State of the State address Monday night he planned to join Elon Musk and other Tesla officials when they unveiled plans Tuesday to build "a brand-new $3.5 billion advanced manufacturing facility" for electric trucks in Nevada. It's actually an expansion of an existing operation, but it takes the company a step closer to plans it announced earlier...
Elon Musk says his biggest Tesla competition will be a Chinese automaker: ‘They work the smartest’
Chinese electric vehicle companies are racing ahead on every front, and they may be the biggest threat to Tesla's dominance.
Elon Musk Once Again Highlights Tesla Giga Nevada Expansion, Says It’ll ‘Almost Entirely Be Solar-Powered’
Last week in a surprise move Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to Giga Nevada. And, today, Musk has once again highlighted Giga Nevada's scale by pointing out that the plant is already the "biggest battery cell, pack & electric motor factory in Americas." and that "over time, Tesla expects Giga Nevada to be almost entirely solar-powered."
The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American
After testing every electric car they could get their hands on, Consumer Reports named the Chevy Bolt as the least reliable. The post The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How to buy an electric car
iSeeCars breaks down the electric car buying process from available incentives to equipping your home with a home charger.
Tesla’s Megapack Batteries Outpace Car Sales
Tesla's energy storage facilities increased 152% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching an amazing 2.5 GWh and achieving the highest figures in the history of the company. Anyone familiar with Tesla, to a lesser or greater extent, will know that the company that Elon Musk runs is more...
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars if Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least.Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.It’s a whiplash shift from just a year ago when the company, valued at an...
California accounted for 40% of U.S. zero-emission vehicle sales in 2022
Jan 23 (Reuters) - About 19% of all cars sold in California last year were zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), accounting for 40% of all ZEV sales including hybrid vehicles in the United States, data showed.
The State of Electric Vehicle Sales in the United States
Electric vehicle sales in the United States is an interesting subject. Despite having well over 200 million licensed drivers, the number of those drivers that purchase electric vehicles is well below that of many countries worldwide. And while the United States did see a sharp increase in electric-vehicle registrations at the start of 2022, bringing EV share of the overall market up to a historic 4.6%, electric vehicles still account for a small portion overall compared with the rest of the world, which reached an 11% share in 2o22—and is light years behind the numbers that European countries such as Norway and Iceland put up. Electric vehicles comprise almost 80 percent of new vehicle sales in Norway, and in Iceland the number is a still respectable 60 percent.
China's BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry.
Upside Down: Study Finds Evs Cost More to Drive Than Gas-Powered
Things just went upside down as electric vehicles cost more to drive 100 miles than gas-powered cars according to a new study. The post Upside Down: Study Finds Evs Cost More to Drive Than Gas-Powered appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
