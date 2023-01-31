ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Independent

What is postpartum psychosis and how is it different from postpartum depression?

A mother in Massachusetts who was accused of killing her three children may have been suffering from postpartum psychosis, as her husband asks the public to forgive her for strangling their children to death.Lindsay Clancy, 32, has been accused of strangling her two older children – Cora, five, and Dawson, three – while her third child, eight-month-old Callan, was pronounced dead on Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital after he was hospitalised.She is facing two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators are said to be looking into...
BOSTON, MA
psychologytoday.com

Bell’s Palsy and Mental Health

Patients with facial paralysis have an impaired ability to communicate and express their emotions. Depression and anxiety have been found to be much more prevalent in this patient population. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can help mitigate the impact of long-standing disease. Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial paralysis, can have a...
TheAtlantaVoice

Children’s mental health tops list of parent worries, survey finds

(CNN) — Forty percent of US parents are “extremely” or “very” worried that their children will struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, a new survey finds. The Pew Research Center report said mental health was the greatest concern among parents, followed by bullying, which worries 35% of parents. These concerns trumped fears of […] The post Children’s mental health tops list of parent worries, survey finds appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
studyfinds.org

Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression

BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
CBS Boston

Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression

BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK.  They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits.  Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.
Healthline

What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
boldsky.com

Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For

A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
Arkady Bukh, Esq.

Autism Crisis in America

As the number of children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) continues to rise in the U.S., America has found itself in the midst of an autism crisis on its hands due to a persistent shortage of funding and resources for individuals with autism.
pharmacytimes.com

Study Establishes Connections Between Emotional Maltreatment, Psychiatric Disorders

In younger children, emotional maltreatment led primarily to behavioral problems, whereas in older children it was more likely to lead to depression and anxiety disorders. New study results published in Child Maltreatment have found links between emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, and psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence.
Healthline

What Is Bipolar Depression?

Depressive episodes are often part of the mood cycling in bipolar disorder. Bipolar disorder is a mental disorder characterized by significant shifts in mood, energy, and behavior. These mood shifts are often severe and debilitating and can make daily functioning very difficult. While mania is the primary feature of bipolar...
psychologytoday.com

Borderline Personality Disorder Isn’t Just for the Young

Borderline personality disorder is typically regarded as a disorder making its first appearance before the age of 30, if not earlier. New research challenges this conventional wisdom, showing that cases can arise for the first time well into the years of adulthood. Early attachment issues reawakened by key events, especially...
Healthline

Signs of Bipolar Misdiagnosis

Bipolar misdiagnoses are common. This may be because bipolar disorder shares symptoms with other conditions. The symptoms of bipolar disorder can overlap with other mental health conditions. Because of this, it’s easy to mistake bipolar disorder for another condition, and vice versa. As such, bipolar disorder might be misdiagnosed.
abovethelaw.com

Boston, We Have A Problem: The Data On Mental Health And Practicing Is In

Massachusetts has a lot going for it. Harvard is there, for one. They also have that funny little way of pronouncing the word “yard” like they’re throwing it from their mouths. And uhm… I’m sure there’s something else, right? That third thing may be just what it takes to make practicing in New England a bit more bearable. Because folks are having a hard time logging those billables at the moment. From Reuters:
psychologytoday.com

"I'm So OCD!": The Misuse of Mental Health Language

People often co-opt mental health terminology to describe everyday behavior. These terms are used loosely, although the mental health community is specific about how they define these conditions. This can trivialize complex conditions and perpetuate harmful and misleading stereotypes and myths. People often borrow terminology from the language of mental...
MedicalXpress

Poor coparenting linked to depression in dads

Dads are more likely to feel depressed when their kids are toddlers if their coparenting relationships are poor in the months after birth, a new study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden shows. The findings are published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. "We have a lot to gain...

