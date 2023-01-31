ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

How to keep your dog safe in your vehicle — and what WA law says you can and can’t do

By Shaun Goodwin
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLzIJ_0kXhl18y00

Dogs are the most popular pet in America. For many pet owners, their dog isn’t just a pet but part of the family.

So it makes sense that it’s common for dog owners to take their furry best friend with them in their vehicle. But is it legal and safe to travel with your dog in your car or truck in the state of Washington?

Devin Martin, a trainer at Positive Pets Dog Training in Boise, Idaho has been working with dogs in the northwest since 2012. He thinks ensuring your dog is safe while in the car is as vital as ensuring a child is safe.

“For me, making sure that your dog is safe is the equivalent of making sure your child is safe,” Martin told the McClatchy News in an interview. “We take a lot of precautions with kids and whatnot. So you should be taking similar precautions for your dog.”

Here are some tips for keeping your furry best friend and you safe while traveling in a vehicle, and what the law says:

Dog safety in Washington cars

While some states like Minnesota and New Hampshire have laws requiring safety measures when transporting an animal, Washington’s laws are a lot more lenient. While there are no laws about the proper transportation of dogs inside the vehicle, dogs cannot be transported on the outside of a vehicle — such as the bed of a truck — without being harnessed or in an enclosure.

Although there are no laws in Washington state restricting how dogs should be transported on the inside of vehicles, experts like Martin believe people should still take precautions.

According to Martin, two main methods to keep a dog safe are travel crates and harnesses that clip into seat belts.

“I’ve met many dogs that have passed away because they were in a car accident,” Martin said. “And they’re really good dogs, but they were loose in the vehicle, they get into a crash, and all of a sudden, they’re flying through the windshield or whatnot.”

Travel crates are a little bit more precise — travel crates and house crates are different and serve different purposes.

“If you see the plastic crates that have got the gate on the front, those are normally travel crates,” Martin said. “While the wire crates are not made for travel.”

The size of the crate also matters. According to Martin, the crate should be large enough for the dog to stand comfortably, but when they lie down, there should only be a couple of inches at the front and back.

“You have to make sure that the travel carrier is the right size for the dog,” Martin said. “Obviously, you don’t want a Great Dane-size crate for Shih Tzu; they’ll still be flying about in there. The goal is to have that crate take the majority of the impact.”

Seatbelt harnesses, as well as dog travel crates and harnesses to strap the crate down, can be purchased from most major pet supply retailers such as PetSmart , Petco and Chewy .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2KaS_0kXhl18y00
One among the roughly 150 dogs that authorities removed last week from a suspected puppy mill in a west Modesto duplex. The dogs are being cared for in several undisclosed locations. Stanislaus County Animal Services

What if your dog is loud or anxious in a vehicle?

Keeping your dog secured isn’t just for their safety — it’s for yours, too. A barking or anxious dog can cause a distraction for you when driving, creating further potential dangers on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,142 people were killed by distracted driving in 2020, which includes the distractions a dog can cause.

Anxiety levels in cars vary by the dog, Martin said. For example, herding breeds like Border Collies and Heelers often get rambunctious and vocal when a vehicle’s movement triggers them. Other dogs may simply get excited because they know a trip to the park is coming whenever they get into the car — or, inversely, a nervous trip to the vet.

“Having a balance of positive experiences, with not overly-stimulating experiences, is a good way to get them to be calmer in the vehicle,” Martin said.

While a harness or crate can stop a dog from bounding about the car, it won’t stop them from barking. This is where a chew toy or bone can help calm a dog down and keep it preoccupied.

“People give their kids tablets,” Martins said. “So if you give your dog a chew toy or something like that to work on while they’re in the vehicle, that can calm them down too.”

Can you keep a dog in a cold car?

Most people know that leaving a dog — or any living being — in a hot car during the summer is a big no-no. Under Title 16 of the Revised Code of Washington , leaving a dog unattended in a vehicle to where it can be harmed or killed by exposure to excessive heat, cold, lack of ventilation, or lack of necessary water can be punished with a Class 2 civil infraction, which is a maximum penalty of $125. Separate animal cruelty offenses can also be charged.

But what if your dog is suited to cold temperatures?

While leaving your dog in the car for an extended period isn’t the best practice, Martin said some dogs can withstand the colder temperatures.

“There are some dogs that prefer it when it’s 40 degrees outside,” Martin said. “So there are some dogs that will absolutely love it when it’s colder. You can see Husky owners a lot of times where they let the dog outside, and they’re like, ‘come in, it’s cold,’ and the dogs like, ‘no, no, this is perfect for me.’ So some dog breeds are bred to be in colder weather.”

Dogs with thicker coats tend to be better in the cold, but ultimately it’s up to the owner to see what their dog prefers.

“Other dogs that don’t have a lot of coat,” Martin said. “So, like a Vizsla or a German Shorthaired Pointer, or something like that, they don’t have a lot of coat, and 40 degrees would be like you sitting outside in a T-shirt and shorts.”

Comments / 0

Related
notabully.org

Why Are Dogs Protective of Their Owners?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Are you wondering why your loyal pup always seems to be on alert and ready to protect you? The close bond between dogs and their owners is something that has captivated humans for centuries. But why do our four-legged friends seem so eager to defend us?
People

Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'

Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Deseret News

Why do dogs tilt their heads?

How much can dogs understand? Do dogs listen when humans speak? Researchers have found that dogs may be trying to understand us better when they turn their heads, and may know that they are being told important information.
People

Why Do My Dog's Paws Smell Like Fritos? A Vet Shares the Answer and How it Affects a Pet's Health

In honor of National Corn Chip Day on January 29, veterinarian Dr. Audrey Wystrach explains why a dog's paws can smell like corn chips Dog owners across TikTok and beyond are wondering, "Why do my dog's paws sometimes smell like corn chips?" To veterinarians, the unusual canine odor has a reasonable explanation. With National Corn Chip Day right around the corner on January 29 and an increased online interest in what causes "Frito feet" in dogs, Dr. Audrey Wystrach, the founder and CEO of Petfolk, shared the answer...
thewildest.com

Can’t Pay Your Pet’s Vet Bills? These Orgs Can Help

A sick animal is every pet parent’s worst nightmare. If your pet receives a difficult diagnosis, the last thing you should have to worry about is money. But so often, parents have to make the choice between a procedure they can’t afford or their dog’s chance at a long life. Whatever your financial situation, a pet should never have to suffer or be rehomed because of their medical needs.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mangled cat fighting for its life brought to Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society

A mangled cat was brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society, on Jan. 27, after likely being hit by a car. The 2-year-old cat, now named Bombur, was found limping and barely able to breathe, said the shelter. After arriving, the shelter’s veterinarian found severe injuries. Bombur has a fractured pelvis, dislocated right back leg, and a tear in his abdomen. His internal organs now crowd his lungs and heart, causing shortness of breath.
TACOMA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
11K+
Followers
235
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy