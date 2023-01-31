ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Make Amarillo Great Again? Here’s One Thing We Can Do.

Amarillo can catch a bad rap. No, really, it does. When you look on Reddit or other forums like that, when people ask about the city it gets absolutely crushed. Sure, there are a few people that come to the rescue and defend the city, but the amount of "stay away", "nothing to do here", etc. comments I see are astounding.
Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US

Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
Best Thing On The Internet Today? Canyon’s Flushing Playlist.

I'll be honest. Usually when local government offices, educators, authority figures....my parents...try to get in on the latest fads, it ends up being cringe inducing embarrassment fuel. However, I have to tip my hat to the City of Canyon. Have you see the City of Canyon Wastewater Department's Spotify playlist...
CANYON, TX
