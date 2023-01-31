Woman in Corporate Sales Catches Vendor’s Nasty ‘Locker Room Talk’ About Her, Handles It Like a Boss

Read full article on original website
Influencer Slammed After Asking Character at Disneyland for Kiss on the Cheek
An influencer and former Love Island USA star is facing backlash on TikTok after going viral for asking a character at Disneyland for a kiss. In a video posted Jan. 28, Cely Vazquez asks Star Wars character Kylo Ren, "Do you wanna give me a kiss on the cheek?" as she leans in and taps her cheek.
Internet Warns Woman Who Doesn’t ‘Date People With Children’ to Dump Boyfriend Who Has Son
A woman says the guy she's been seeing for a few months suddenly revealed he has a kid, even though she was clear from the start that she doesn't want to date people with children. Now, she doesn't know if she should proceed with the relationship. "So I’ve been seeing...
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
‘Shallow’ Bride Slammed for Postponing Wedding Until Groom Gets Braces Off so He Doesn’t ‘Ruin’ Photos
A bride-to-be shared that she wants to postpone her wedding until her groom gets his braces off so he doesn't "ruin" their photos. Now, she's getting dragged on the internet for being "shallow." On Reddit, the bride shared that her fiancé, who refused to get braces as a teen because...
Taylor Swift Clapped for Harry Styles at the Grammys and Fans Ate It Up: REACTIONS
Haylor fans, unite! Fans are reacting to Taylor Swift's sweet reaction to Harry Styles' 2023 Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album for his 2022 album, Harry's House. Presented to him by Jennifer Lopez, Styles grabbed the first televised award of the night during the main show Sunday (Feb. 5).
Anitta Reveals Who She Wants to See at the Grammys and Which Women Music Icons Help Her ‘Stay Golden’ (Q&A)
Anitta is staying golden thanks to her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the women artists who keep her inspired and her delicious new Guinness World Record title with Lay's. With the help of Lay's, the Grammy-nominated Brazilian superstar recently recorded her smash hit, "Envolver," using 6,000 potatoes, earning a new Guinness World Records title in the process.
Jinger Duggar Relates to Britney Spears Following Duggar Family’s ‘Cult-Like’ Upbringing
Jinger Duggar Vuolo says she "can relate" to the #FreeBritney movement that called for the end of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship. Speaking to Page Six, the former reality TV star opened up about the "Free Jinger" movement fans created in the late 2000s when she appeared on the Duggars' TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting.
J.Lo’s Poor Husband Ben Affleck Had to Endure the 2023 Grammys and Now He’s a Meme
The internet can't get enough of Ben Affleck's lackluster energy at the 65th Grammy Awards. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Affleck appeared in the Grammys audience alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who was a presenter during the awards ceremony's live telecast. Each time he was spotted by fans watching at...
Martha Stewart, 81, Looks Incredible in ‘Unfiltered’ Selfies: ‘No Facelift’
Martha Stewart loves the camera, and the camera loves Martha Stewart. On Instagram, the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul shared a series of zoomed-in selfies showing off her flawless face sans beauty filter. "Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates every other day," Stewart captioned her post. "Absolutely no...
Groomsman Wants to Decline Wedding Invite Since His Long-Term Partner Wasn’t Invited
On Reddit, a man is questioning whether or not to attend his friend's wedding since he didn't get a plus-one for his long-term partner, even though all the other groomsmen did. "One of my close friends asked me to be in his wedding. His wedding party is quite large, around...
Reddit Slams ‘Unfit Husband’ Who Refused to Help His Wife Recover From Surgery: ‘Divorce and Seek Custody’
Reddit is slamming a husband who refused to tend to his kids and stay home while his wife, who he called "ungrateful," recovered from surgery. "I had same day surgery. I was not allowed to drive myself to and from the hospital and was to have someone with me for 24 hours following surgery. I asked my husband to take me there and to take care of me. He agreed, which was a big reason I went ahead with it," the woman who had surgery wrote via Reddit.
