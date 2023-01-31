Read full article on original website
Lady Horns Fall in District Game to Olton Fillies
OLTON, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (20-11, 7-6) traveled to play the Olton Fillies (13-16, 9-4) in a district game on Friday. It was a slow start for both teams in the first quarter, as Olton led Lockney 8-7. The Fillies went on a second-quarter run to take...
Floydada Lady Winds District Game Against Ralls on Friday
RALLS, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (16-11, 7-5) will play the Ralls Lady Rabbits (6-19, 1-11) on Friday in a district game. The Lady Winds were victorious, 53-34, in their last game against Smyer on Thursday. The Lady Rabbits were defeated by the Lockney Lady Horns on Tuesday,...
Longhorns Look to Upset Mustangs in Friday’s District Game
OLTON, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (12-12, 4-6) will face the district leading Olton Mustangs (21-4, 10-0) on Friday in a district matchup. The Longhorns defeated Ralls on Tuesday, 52-48. Olton won their game against New Deal 52-51 on Tuesday. The game will start at 7:45 p.m. and can...
Retired Band Director Honored at Region 16 Concert
LUBBOCK, TX – Some people will have stories written about their life, others might have a book, some even a movie, but only a few have a song composed in their honor. Last weekend at the Region 16 All-Region Band concert, the high school honor band performed the “Mr. Region March” to honor former Floydada band director John Odom.
Lockney Hospital District Reports Good Activity in December
LOCKNEY, TX – December was a good month for the Lockney General Hospital District, according to CEO Vince DeFranco. The board heard about higher volumes during the month in their monthly meeting last week than in previous months. Specifically, there were 15 acute admissions for 62 patient days and...
