Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Democratic House Leader Jeffries demands McCarthy reappoint Schiff, Swalwell to Intelligence Committee
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries demanded that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reappoint Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar to the House Intelligence Committee.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
House Republican tells Kevin McCarthy to 'start governing for a change,' says she won't vote to boot Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
GOP colleagues are informed by Rep. George Santos that he will not be serving on any House committees.
Washington — In a meeting held behind closed doors on Tuesday, embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York informed his party's members that he would step down from committee assignments due to lingering doubts about his history and his future in Congress.
House Dem leader predicts 'bipartisan' support to keep Ilhan Omar on Foreign Affairs Committee
House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said he and his party support Rep. Ilhan Omar in the face of efforts to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
Santos forgoes his committees as House GOP struggles to boot Omar
The New York Republican told colleagues he'd step aside as his party struggles to find the votes to eject a Democrat from one of her panels.
Republicans Remove Ilhan Omar From House Foreign Affairs Committee
The vote is payback for Democrats booting Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar from committees in 2021.
Elon Musk meets with GOP leaders, including McCarthy, at U.S. Capitol
Elon Musk met with several GOP congressional leaders this week, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Driving the news: Twitter majority owner Musk tweeted Thursday evening that he met with McCarthy to "discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties."
straightarrownews.com
Swalwell: McCarthy will regret removing me from House Intel panel
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will regret removing him and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., from the House Intelligence Committee and possibly removing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee. “But we will not be quiet. We’re not going away. I think he’ll regret giving...
McMorris Rodgers hoists gavel and coffee mug as new chair of House energy committee
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians’ great love of coffee isn’t just a Seattle or even a Western Washington thing, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, confirmed Tuesday in the first meeting of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee in the new Congress. She had distributed to each committee member of both parties an Energy and Commerce Committee-branded coffee mug and advice on how to best use it. “I want to...
House set to vote on booting Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
The House will vote Wednesday on removing Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee over her past anti-Semitic remarks — a move supported by thousands of rabbis. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called for ousting the Minnesota Democrat from the panel after he blocked Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from serving on the House Intelligence Committee — making good on a vow from last November if Republicans won a majority of the chamber. The House Rules Committee voted 9-4 Tuesday night to approve a resolution to remove Omar from the committee after several Republican holdouts signaled their...
