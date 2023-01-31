ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swalwell: McCarthy will regret removing me from House Intel panel

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will regret removing him and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., from the House Intelligence Committee and possibly removing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee. “But we will not be quiet. We’re not going away. I think he’ll regret giving...
The Center Square

McMorris Rodgers hoists gavel and coffee mug as new chair of House energy committee

(The Center Square) – Washingtonians’ great love of coffee isn’t just a Seattle or even a Western Washington thing, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, confirmed Tuesday in the first meeting of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee in the new Congress. She had distributed to each committee member of both parties an Energy and Commerce Committee-branded coffee mug and advice on how to best use it. “I want to...
New York Post

House set to vote on booting Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

The House will vote Wednesday on removing Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee over her past anti-Semitic remarks — a move supported by thousands of rabbis.  House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called for ousting the Minnesota Democrat from the panel after he blocked Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from serving on the House Intelligence Committee — making good on a vow from last November if Republicans won a majority of the chamber.  The House Rules Committee voted 9-4 Tuesday night to approve a resolution to remove Omar from the committee after several Republican holdouts signaled their...
