RALLS, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (17-11, 8-5) played the Ralls Lady Rabbits (6-20, 1-12) on Friday in a district game. The Lady Winds were able to jump out to an early lead against the Lady Rabbits, as they had a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

RALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO