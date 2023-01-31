Read full article on original website
floydcountyrecord.com
Lady Horns Fall in District Game to Olton Fillies
OLTON, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (20-11, 7-6) traveled to play the Olton Fillies (13-16, 9-4) in a district game on Friday. It was a slow start for both teams in the first quarter, as Olton led Lockney 8-7. The Fillies went on a second-quarter run to take...
Lady Winds Victorious Against Lady Rabbits in District Play
RALLS, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (17-11, 8-5) played the Ralls Lady Rabbits (6-20, 1-12) on Friday in a district game. The Lady Winds were able to jump out to an early lead against the Lady Rabbits, as they had a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Floydada Lady Winds District Game Against Ralls on Friday
RALLS, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (16-11, 7-5) will play the Ralls Lady Rabbits (6-19, 1-11) on Friday in a district game. The Lady Winds were victorious, 53-34, in their last game against Smyer on Thursday. The Lady Rabbits were defeated by the Lockney Lady Horns on Tuesday,...
Longhorns Look to Upset Mustangs in Friday’s District Game
OLTON, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (12-12, 4-6) will face the district leading Olton Mustangs (21-4, 10-0) on Friday in a district matchup. The Longhorns defeated Ralls on Tuesday, 52-48. Olton won their game against New Deal 52-51 on Tuesday. The game will start at 7:45 p.m. and can...
Whirlwinds Travel to Play Ralls in District Game
RALLS, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (27-5, 9-1) will face the Ralls Jackrabbits (4-21, 2-8) in district play on Friday. The Whirlwinds won their game on Thursday against Smyer 98-46. Ralls fell to Lockney on Tuesday, 52–48. There will be no boys JV game in Ralls on...
Lady Winds Led by Wickware in Win Over Smyer
SMYER, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (16-11, 7-5) battled the Smyer Lady Cats (6-24, 0-12) in district action on Thursday. The first quarter was back and forth between the two teams, and the game was tied 9-9. The second quarter was the turning point for the Lady Winds,...
Lockney Hospital District Reports Good Activity in December
LOCKNEY, TX – December was a good month for the Lockney General Hospital District, according to CEO Vince DeFranco. The board heard about higher volumes during the month in their monthly meeting last week than in previous months. Specifically, there were 15 acute admissions for 62 patient days and...
