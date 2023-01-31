Woman in Corporate Sales Catches Vendor’s Nasty ‘Locker Room Talk’ About Her, Handles It Like a Boss

Read full article on original website
Chrisean Rock Insists She’s Not Gay, Tells Blueface She Doesn’t Want to Kiss Women Anymore
On the next episode of Crazy Love, Chrisean Rock insists she's not gay and tells Blueface that she doesn't want to kiss women anymore. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the Zeus Network posted on their Instagram account a video preview of Chrisean Rock and Blueface having a little lovers' quarrel on tonight's episode of their popular reality series Crazy in Love. In the clip, Chrisean is excited to be performing at the annual Pride event and is trying to figure out her set. That's when Blue asked her if she was part of the LGBTQ community.
Influencer Slammed After Asking Character at Disneyland for Kiss on the Cheek
An influencer and former Love Island USA star is facing backlash on TikTok after going viral for asking a character at Disneyland for a kiss. In a video posted Jan. 28, Cely Vazquez asks Star Wars character Kylo Ren, "Do you wanna give me a kiss on the cheek?" as she leans in and taps her cheek.
Internet Slams ‘Nasty, Selfish’ Man for Refusing to Watch Baby so Wife Can Sleep
A woman is furious — and exhausted — after her husband refused to watch their baby so she could catch up on some sleep just because it was his day off from work. Sharing her situation on parenting forum Mumsnet, the sleepy mom explained that she was up all night with their fussy baby and was desperate for some rest. Meanwhile, her husband spent the night "happily snoring away on the sofa."
Latto Shows Her Tattoo of 21 Savage’s Real Name, Fans Think It’s Confirmation They’re Dating – Watch
Latto may have inadvertently shown her tattoo of 21 Savage's real name in a new video. Now fans think it's a confirmation they're dating. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Instagram user @gossipofthecitytea posted a video that apparently shows Latto with a tattoo of 21 Savage's real name discreetly behind her ear. You can see the video at the bottom of this post. The actual video came from Latto's Instagram page.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Thinks He Has a Disease of Putting Out Too Much Music
YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems to think that his consistent way of rapidly putting out new music is actually a disease. On Wednesday (Feb 1.), YoungBoy Never Broke Again was featured in a cover story published by Billboard. Over the course of the in-depth interview, the often introverted rhymer spoke candidly on the current state of his rap career, the ramifications of his past legal troubles and the types of things he's looking to accomplish in the future.
Doja Cat Explains Why She Loves Going to War With Internet Trolls
Doja Cat has never been shy about going back and forth with her detractors online. Now, she's opening up about why. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Variety published their latest cover story featuring Doja Cat, on the heels of her eye-catching appearances at Paris Fashion Week. During the interview, Doja discussed new music (she wants to make punk), her decision to shave her head and eyebrows, and her ongoing battle with internet trolls.
Reddit Slams ‘Unfit Husband’ Who Refused to Help His Wife Recover From Surgery: ‘Divorce and Seek Custody’
Reddit is slamming a husband who refused to tend to his kids and stay home while his wife, who he called "ungrateful," recovered from surgery. "I had same day surgery. I was not allowed to drive myself to and from the hospital and was to have someone with me for 24 hours following surgery. I asked my husband to take me there and to take care of me. He agreed, which was a big reason I went ahead with it," the woman who had surgery wrote via Reddit.
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
