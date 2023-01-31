ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn is set to face a familiar foe in ESPN's latest bracketology

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Auburn Tigers had a disappointing week last week and their seeding in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology reflects that.

The Tigers lost both games last week, with Texas A&M handing them their first loss in Neville Arena over the past two years and West Virginia beating them in Morgantown on Saturday to start the SEC/BIG 12 Challenge.

After back-to-back losses, Lunardo now projects Auburn as the No. 8 seed in the South region and has them matched up against a familiar program. He has the Tigers opening their tournament run against the ninth-seeded USC Trojans.

This would give the Tigers a chance to get revenge for the Trojans beating them 74-71 in Los Angeles earlier this season. Auburn had no answers for Boogie Ellis in that game who scored 28 points. Johni Broome led the way for Auburn, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Lunardi currently projects six SEC teams to make the tournament. Alabama and

are both one seeds in his bracket with Missouri (7), Arkansas (10), and Kentucky (11) also making it. Texas A&M is his first team out.

The NCAA Tournament is set to start on March 14 with the first four games before the first round starts on March 16.

