Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
3 Jae Crowder backup plans the Bucks must monitor at the trade deadline

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is just days away, and the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be busy. The biggest question is whether or not they will finally pull off a deal for Jae Crowder, the forward who requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns months ago. It initially seemed like the wheels were starting to turn on a Crowder to Milwaukee deal, but Kyrie Irving’s trade request may have put that on pause for the moment. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that one team keeping an eye on Irving is the Suns. If they were to trade for Irving, Crowder would almost certainly be in a deal, which would cause the Bucks to pivot elsewhere.
Does Kyrie Irving trade affirm Kevin Durant’s mistake leaving Warriors?

After the Brooklyn Nets traded All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, did Kevin Durant make a mistake leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2019?. The Brooklyn Nets‘ latest attempt at building a super team to win multiple NBA championships has backfired tremendously once again. They brought in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving via free agency in the summer of 2019. They then followed that up by acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets midway through the 2020-21 season.
