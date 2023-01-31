Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound
Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound's Lakeside development. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound, though an exact open date was not available. The restaurant is projected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. The restaurant will be a fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes. A phone number is not yet available.
Birdcall serving all-natural chicken dishes just outside Plano
All orders placed at Birdcall are made-to-order and utilize all-natural ingredients. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall held its grand opening Jan. 30, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Colorado-based chain is located at 3232 E. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, and offers a variety of all-natural chicken dishes. Menu items include sandwiches, tenders, salads and shakes. Curbside pickup and catering options are available. 469-896-0050. www.eatbirdcall.com.
Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano
Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
Farm + Feed's 'eatertainment' concept offers Plano locals a social dining experience
Farm Feed's Hot Fish Sando is served on a Brioche bun with fries ($15.75). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) While growing up in the 1980s and early 1990s, Max Seel said going to arcades made gaming a social experience. However, in the last 10 years, he has noticed gaming has become isolating.
Cool Heads Salon for Men to offer hair styling, beard trimming at west Frisco location
Customers will be able to select from hair services such as a neck shave, a cleanup with clippers, hair consultations and more once the shop opens. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Cool Heads Salon for Men barbershop is planning to open a new location in mid-2023 at 2115 W. University Drive, Ste....
French eatery RM 12:20 Bistro closing in Lake Highlands
RM 12:20 Bistro will close Feb. 15, 2023. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) RM 12:20 Bistro, located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, will close Feb. 15. The eatery has been in business for over four years at 9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 305. In a Facebook post, owner Erin Willis...
Summit Salon Studios now open in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center
Summit Salon Studios opened in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Summit Salon Studios opened its first Texas location at the Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. The Colorado-based salon is located at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 127, Dallas. Summit offers salon spaces for cosmetologists looking to start a small personal business. 214-908-4828. www.summitsalonstudios.com.
Lewisville restaurant highly ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots list
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville was recently ranked as one of the best pizza joints in the country by Yelp, the popular restaurant review app. “We searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to savor a slice, whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, red or white sauce, dozens of toppings or just a dusting of cheese,” the Yelp blog post says.
fwtx.com
A New Brewpub Has Officially Opened on Camp Bowie Blvd.
Not one but two new brewpub concepts are currently in the process of refining plans to serve North Texans fresh in-house cuisine coupled with fresh brews and a full-service bar. The first of these two locations called Boozie’s Brewery and Gourmet Sandwiches is already open for business in West Fort Worth. This location at 6473 Camp Bowie Blvd. has taken over what was once the old Wild Acre. The second location, called Boozie's Brewery & TX Fare is in Fairview Town Center in Collin County. The Fairview location, which was also a Wild Acre, is still under construction with an estimated opening date set before the year’s end.
Dallas Observer
Emporium Pies Needs a Name For Its New Pie
Emporium Pies, Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and 5 Mile Chocolate have collaborated on a new pie recipe, and now there's a contest to name this creation through Feb. 8. The winner gets a free pie and, one would assume, bragging rights. The new pie contains espresso from Oak Cliff Coffee...
Urban Value Corner Store sells snacks, groceries in east Frisco
Urban Value Corner Store shoppers can buy energy drinks, snacks, beer and wine, to-go meals, and other grocery items such as paper towels. (Courtesy Urban Value Corner Store) One of two Urban Value Corner Stores opened at 8819 Coleman Blvd., Frisco, in fall 2022. The street corner convenience store sells...
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Live Next to the Lakewood Country Club in This Century-Old Tudor
Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, legendary developers Albert Dines and Lee R. Kraft built many Tudor, Dutch Colonial, and Prairie-style spec homes across Dallas. Some of their properties dot Swiss Avenue, but most of their homes now make up the Lakewood Conservation District, including the sweeping 100-year-old Tudor at 6633 Country Club Cir.
Here's Where To Get The Best Crepes In Dallas
Yelp compiled a list of places to get the highest-rated crepes in the city.
Blue Door Boutique in Frisco offers personalized service to help women feel confident
Blue Door Boutique has a unique mix of clothing, accessories, home decor and novelty gifts for women. (Karen Harrington/Community Impact) When women’s clothing store Blue Door Boutique shuttered its downtown Frisco location four years ago, owner Glenda McMichael was not ready to hang up the clothing business. “My partner...
Tom Thumb, Target among few businesses still open amid winter weather in North Texas
If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.GROCERY STORESBerkley's Market in Dallas is open until 5 p.m. today.Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site. North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.Market Street will close at 8 p.m. this evening and reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. Target is open until 10 p.m. today.Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.Roy Pope...
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
After 20 years, the Eisemann Center remains a 'crown jewel' in the Richardson community
Vocal Majority is a long-time rental client as is Tuzer Ballet and their production of The Nutcracker. (Courtesy Eisemann Center) As the recently hired executive director of the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations, Ally Haynes-Hamblen said she has spent time with the facility’s namesake learning about its history and goals.
Frisco Chamber Gala presents 18 awards highlighting Frisco community, businesses
The gala event included the presentation of 18 community and business awards. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Frisco Chamber of Commerce welcomed members of the Frisco business community to its annual gala event Jan. 27. The theme of the ceremony was “Celebrate You!” and served as a way to highlight various Frisco businesses, community members and leaders.
