Grapevine, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound

Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound's Lakeside development. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound, though an exact open date was not available. The restaurant is projected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. The restaurant will be a fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes. A phone number is not yet available.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Birdcall serving all-natural chicken dishes just outside Plano

All orders placed at Birdcall are made-to-order and utilize all-natural ingredients. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall held its grand opening Jan. 30, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Colorado-based chain is located at 3232 E. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, and offers a variety of all-natural chicken dishes. Menu items include sandwiches, tenders, salads and shakes. Curbside pickup and catering options are available. 469-896-0050. www.eatbirdcall.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano

Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Summit Salon Studios now open in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center

Summit Salon Studios opened in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Summit Salon Studios opened its first Texas location at the Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. The Colorado-based salon is located at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 127, Dallas. Summit offers salon spaces for cosmetologists looking to start a small personal business. 214-908-4828. www.summitsalonstudios.com.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville restaurant highly ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots list

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville was recently ranked as one of the best pizza joints in the country by Yelp, the popular restaurant review app. “We searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to savor a slice, whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, red or white sauce, dozens of toppings or just a dusting of cheese,” the Yelp blog post says.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fwtx.com

A New Brewpub Has Officially Opened on Camp Bowie Blvd.

Not one but two new brewpub concepts are currently in the process of refining plans to serve North Texans fresh in-house cuisine coupled with fresh brews and a full-service bar. The first of these two locations called Boozie’s Brewery and Gourmet Sandwiches is already open for business in West Fort Worth. This location at 6473 Camp Bowie Blvd. has taken over what was once the old Wild Acre. The second location, called Boozie's Brewery & TX Fare is in Fairview Town Center in Collin County. The Fairview location, which was also a Wild Acre, is still under construction with an estimated opening date set before the year’s end.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Emporium Pies Needs a Name For Its New Pie

Emporium Pies, Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and 5 Mile Chocolate have collaborated on a new pie recipe, and now there's a contest to name this creation through Feb. 8. The winner gets a free pie and, one would assume, bragging rights. The new pie contains espresso from Oak Cliff Coffee...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: Live Next to the Lakewood Country Club in This Century-Old Tudor

Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, legendary developers Albert Dines and Lee R. Kraft built many Tudor, Dutch Colonial, and Prairie-style spec homes across Dallas. Some of their properties dot Swiss Avenue, but most of their homes now make up the Lakewood Conservation District, including the sweeping 100-year-old Tudor at 6633 Country Club Cir.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Tom Thumb, Target among few businesses still open amid winter weather in North Texas

If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.GROCERY STORESBerkley's Market in Dallas is open until 5 p.m. today.Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site.  North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.Market Street will close at 8 p.m. this evening and reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. Target is open until 10 p.m. today.Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.Roy Pope...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

After 20 years, the Eisemann Center remains a 'crown jewel' in the Richardson community

Vocal Majority is a long-time rental client as is Tuzer Ballet and their production of The Nutcracker. (Courtesy Eisemann Center) As the recently hired executive director of the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations, Ally Haynes-Hamblen said she has spent time with the facility’s namesake learning about its history and goals.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Chamber Gala presents 18 awards highlighting Frisco community, businesses

The gala event included the presentation of 18 community and business awards. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Frisco Chamber of Commerce welcomed members of the Frisco business community to its annual gala event Jan. 27. The theme of the ceremony was “Celebrate You!” and served as a way to highlight various Frisco businesses, community members and leaders.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

