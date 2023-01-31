ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote

Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]

Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
Chris Stapleton Brings ‘All-American Road Show’ Tour To Missouri

One of the biggest names in country music right now just announced a massive tour and he's bringing it to St. Louis Missouri. Grammy-Award-winning artist Chris Stapleton just announced the dates for his upcoming "All-American Road Show Tour" and he's making a stop in St. Louis on July 20. Stapleton will be bringing some friends along with him including Allen Stone, Marcus King, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, Niki Lane, and The War and Treaty.
49 Years Ago: Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Becomes a No. 1 Hit

Forty-nine years ago today (Feb. 2, 1974), Dolly Parton earned her second No. 1 hit with her song "Jolene." The tune, written by Parton, was the title track of her 13th studio album. With lines such as "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm begging of you, please don't take my...
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
2023 Grammy Awards: The Winners List

The 2023 Grammy Awards are taking place today (Feb. 5), and Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson and Cody Johnson are among the early winners of the evening. Carlile kicked off the night by earning the trophies for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "Broken Horses." Nelson nudged out Zach Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini to snag the award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 2022 rendition of "Live Forever."
13 Years Ago: Brad Paisley’s ‘Online’ Goes Gold

Thirteen years ago today, on Feb. 4, 2010, Brad Paisley's single "Online," from his 5th Gear album, earned gold certification, for sales of 500,000 units. The song, which Paisley wrote with his frequent collaborators Chris DuBois and Kelley Lovelace, was his ninth No. 1 hit. "Online," which was released in...
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List

Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
