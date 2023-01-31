This is a response to "A Letter To Myself: Relationships Are Full-Time Employment, Are You Up For the Job?" We are all chasing deep and authentic connections with people. I think it is one of the soul purposes if not the soul purpose of why we are here on Earth. We all want to feel loved and understood as we go through the mystery of life. But did you know there are three types of soul connections that go beyond the casual human relationship? These are the ever so mystical connections that are soul mates, twin flames, and kindred spirits. Below we will dive into the three so you can discover if you have met someone you share this magical connection with.

