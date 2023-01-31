Read full article on original website
Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office
The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
New Upper Darby Shelter at Capacity as Services Expand
Putting the finishing touches on the Breaking Bread Community Shelter in Upper Darby before opening. A new homeless shelter, Breaking Bread Community, in Upper Darby has only been open a month but has already reached its maximum capacity of 17 beds, writes Marcus Biddle for WHYY. Breaking Bread Community is...
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford Takes 2 Gold Medals
Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford has won two gold medals at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, one of the world’s largest, longest-running wine contests, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live. The winery won a 2021 dry rose and a 2020 Estate Pinot Noir. Penns Woods is a...
Former Senator Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech
Former State Senator Andrew Dinniman is pictured delivering the third annual Dr. Clifford E. DeBaptiste Frederick Douglass Institute Lecture. Former State Senator Andrew E. Dinniman has surpassed his goal of $100,000 to create the Dinniman Together Fund: Diversity Inclusion & Equity Endowment at West Chester University (WCU). The focus of...
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
A New Building and a New Vision for Juvenile Detention Center
Delaware County Council is considering demolishing the county’s juvenile detention center and building a new facility, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s an added benefit to truly starting from scratch,” Delaware County Councilman and Juvenile Detention Board of Managers Chair Kevin Madden said. “People have trauma that is associated with the brick and mortar …We don’t want to do this halfway, we want to do this right.”
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
Wawarival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELCO Careers–CCRES
Pursuing one of these CCRES openings means you can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral life challenges. CCRES wants qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and in the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
Chaos and Gordon Will Represent Delco at This Year’s Puppy Bowl
Puppy Bowl XIX on Animal Planet Feb. 12 will showcase 19 dogs from animal rescue organizations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, including two dogs from Providence Animal Center in Media, writes Maria Pulcinella for WHYY.
VFTCB Reminds about Schuylkill River Greenways Grant Application Window for 2023 Restoration Fund
The Schuylkill River Greenways annually awards hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money to private and government organizations that work to improve conditions in the Schuylkill River watershed. The 2022 awardees included:. The Partnership for the Delaware Estuary. Neighborhood Gardens Trust. Lehigh County Conservation District. These projects, encompassing five...
Delaware County Leadership: Ellen Langas, President and Founder, NouSoma Communications
Ellen Langas, a Haverford resident and founder and president of NouSoma Communications, Inc., spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in the Pittsburgh suburbs and later living and starting her company in Chester County. Born to Greek parents, her early years were a slice right out of the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
Delco Native in Arizona has a Special Video for Eagles Fans
Philadelphia Eagles fans can take a comical video tour of Phoenix’s light poles before they head out to the Super Bowl next week, writes Christie Ileto for 6abc. The video was created by journalism student Grace Del Pizzo, an Arizona State University sophomore who hails from Delaware County. “Anytime...
Chester County’s BluePearl Pet Hospital One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
The BluePearl Pet Hospital in Malvern and a Wawa in Harleysville were among the 60 net lease closings that CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Property Group completed in 12 states throughout the country in 2022. Despite climbing interest rates, the transactions are considered a boon to the net lease market.
Clock Tower Schools Cleared to Open at Former Glen Mills School Site
A school will reopen at the former Glen Mills School property under a settlement agreement between the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Clock Tower Schools. Clock Tower was granted a provisional two-year license to run a residential and day treatment program at the site in Glen Mills. Abuse allegations...
Malvern Bank House of the Week Stately Colonial in Bryn Mawr
A stately colonial home with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Bryn Mawr. Situated on two beautiful acres at the end of a cul-de-sac, the home with its four-car garage offers a variety of elegant features along with a thoughtful open floor plan.
Teen Anthony Alexander Up for Young Hero Award Remembered
On President’s Day a year ago, Anthony Alexander Jr. jumped into the frigid waters of a pond in CollingdalePark to help rescue three children who had fallen through the ice. “They really need help,” he said at the time. “I wasn’t going to sit there and let them drown like that.”
A February Frenzy of Free SCORE Webinars for Small Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a February frenzy of tools like free webinars for small business owners to their businesses succeed. How to Create Killer Content for Social Media and Your Website.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawaterritory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Real Estate Marketing the Focus for West Chester’s IT Edge in February
With the New Year already here and gone, people are moving forward with the goals that they’ve set for themselves in 2023. This provides big business opportunities for people in particular industries, specifically real estate. Every year more and more people become ready and willing to buy their first...
