Delaware County, PA

Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office

The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Upper Darby Shelter at Capacity as Services Expand

Putting the finishing touches on the Breaking Bread Community Shelter in Upper Darby before opening. A new homeless shelter, Breaking Bread Community, in Upper Darby has only been open a month but has already reached its maximum capacity of 17 beds, writes Marcus Biddle for WHYY. Breaking Bread Community is...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Former Senator Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech

Former State Senator Andrew Dinniman is pictured delivering the third annual Dr. Clifford E. DeBaptiste Frederick Douglass Institute Lecture. Former State Senator Andrew E. Dinniman has surpassed his goal of $100,000 to create the Dinniman Together Fund: Diversity Inclusion & Equity Endowment at West Chester University (WCU). The focus of...
WEST CHESTER, PA
A New Building and a New Vision for Juvenile Detention Center

Delaware County Council is considering demolishing the county’s juvenile detention center and building a new facility, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s an added benefit to truly starting from scratch,” Delaware County Councilman and Juvenile Detention Board of Managers Chair Kevin Madden said. “People have trauma that is associated with the brick and mortar …We don’t want to do this halfway, we want to do this right.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO Careers–CCRES

Pursuing one of these CCRES openings means you can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral life challenges. CCRES wants qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and in the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VFTCB Reminds about Schuylkill River Greenways Grant Application Window for 2023 Restoration Fund

The Schuylkill River Greenways annually awards hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money to private and government organizations that work to improve conditions in the Schuylkill River watershed. The 2022 awardees included:. The Partnership for the Delaware Estuary. Neighborhood Gardens Trust. Lehigh County Conservation District. These projects, encompassing five...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Delaware County, PA
