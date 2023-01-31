ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockney, TX

everythinglubbock.com

VFDs responded to fire in Lubbock County, people displaced

LUBBOCK, COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal responded to a fire in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770 Sunday afternoon. Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded. “When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed,” LCSO said....
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger

There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Police Blotter: Officers reporter Jan. 29 - Feb. 2 incidents

1:25 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for possession of THC oil and synthetic marijuana (controlled substances) at the 2800 block of 18th St. The individual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded. 2:32 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to assisting Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Andrew Castillo found guilty of aggravated assault of 3-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child under 6 years old. Castillo reportedly molested the young girl in June of 2018 when she was just 3 years old. His trial started on Jan. 31 of this year, with presiding...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Law enforcement impersonators targeting people in the Hub City, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that in the last month, it received multiple reports of law enforcement impersonators attempting to scam locals over the phone. In their latest tactic, scammers used local area codes and the names of real law enforcement officers, claiming they have arrest warrants and trying […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Teen charged in shooting near East 27th & Teak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. events, classes for Feb. 4-10

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes between February 4th and 10th. Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock. My Furry Valentine. Saturday, February...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May was tried in the 364th District Court, with William R Eichman II as the presiding judge. May, of Midland, was accused...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD searching for suspects in Central Lubbock robbery, assault

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday it was searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery. According to LPD, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street just 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD also said it appeared to be three black males and one unknown male.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Feb. 4

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform gently used goods into new treasures. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity said...
LUBBOCK, TX

