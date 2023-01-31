Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
VFDs responded to fire in Lubbock County, people displaced
LUBBOCK, COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal responded to a fire in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770 Sunday afternoon. Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded. “When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed,” LCSO said....
everythinglubbock.com
LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
Details released, arrested made in Teak Avenue shooting case, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report available Friday morning revealed new details about the shooting that seriously injured a man Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue. The location is near a public school. Police provided an additional update to EverythingLubbock.com and said a 16-year-old male was taken into custody. “The juvenile was […]
Former Lubbock NAACP President Rose Wilson gets Governor’s Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award
Ms. Rose Wilson, who served as Lubbock’s first African American female President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, was selected for the Governor's Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.
Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger
There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
Woman missing in Lubbock, LPD Major Crimes asks for public’s help
The Lubbock Police Department's Major Crimes Unit asked for the public's help finding Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47.
University Daily
Police Blotter: Officers reporter Jan. 29 - Feb. 2 incidents
1:25 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for possession of THC oil and synthetic marijuana (controlled substances) at the 2800 block of 18th St. The individual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded. 2:32 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to assisting Lubbock...
KCBD
Andrew Castillo found guilty of aggravated assault of 3-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child under 6 years old. Castillo reportedly molested the young girl in June of 2018 when she was just 3 years old. His trial started on Jan. 31 of this year, with presiding...
Law enforcement impersonators targeting people in the Hub City, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that in the last month, it received multiple reports of law enforcement impersonators attempting to scam locals over the phone. In their latest tactic, scammers used local area codes and the names of real law enforcement officers, claiming they have arrest warrants and trying […]
fox34.com
Teen charged in shooting near East 27th & Teak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
New Year But The Same Old Scammers Are Trying To Scam Lubbock
It's a new year but some things don't change once that calendar gets switched out. For example my favorite family member, wardrobe, and go-to waiter at China Star are still the same but some scammers are putting a new twist on their old tricks. The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released...
Lubbock Fire Rescue said 11 adults, 2 children displaced in apartment fire Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com on Friday just after 9:00 a.m., that 13 people were displaced in a fire that occurred Thursday evening. At 9:27 p.m Thursday, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue T. LFR said a small wood structure was “fully involved” and the […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. events, classes for Feb. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes between February 4th and 10th. Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock. My Furry Valentine. Saturday, February...
KCBD
Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May was tried in the 364th District Court, with William R Eichman II as the presiding judge. May, of Midland, was accused...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD searching for suspects in Central Lubbock robbery, assault
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday it was searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery. According to LPD, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street just 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD also said it appeared to be three black males and one unknown male.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Feb. 4
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform gently used goods into new treasures. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity said...
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
One in custody after SWAT callout, Slaton Highway open
A man was arrested on Wednesday after a law enforcement chase stopped in the middle of Highway 84 near Slaton with a person barricaded in a vehicle, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
