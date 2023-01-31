ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable

While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
LEVELLAND, TX
Michele Freeman

Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides

Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
HOUSTON, TX
fox34.com

Gov. Abbott calls for school choice; teachers say it's already there

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a tour of Odessa College focused on workforce development Thursday, Gov. Abbott reiterated his support for education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of state subsidy that would help cover the costs of private schooling for any family in Texas. “We need to understand a reality...
TEXAS STATE
towntalkradio.com

Update on fatal crash in Terry County

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Floydada Mother Dies in Two-Vehicle Wreck on Ice

IDALOU, TX – 22-year-old Hanna Hernandes of Floydada died on Monday morning east of Idalou on US 62/82 in a two-vehicle collision. Hernandes graduated from Floydada High School in 2020. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Freightliner Utility Van driven by Nicholas Erana Aquino of Richmond, Virginia, was...
FLOYDADA, TX

