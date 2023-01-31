Read full article on original website
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides
Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
Texas high school student killed following icy rollover crash near Lubbock
The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the state of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Wolfforth, Texas, about 12 miles Southwest of Lubbock.
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 1
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC
Why Does Lubbock’s South Plains Mall Have A Huge Hole In It?
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash, South Loop 289 and Interstate 27
Lubbock Police said one person was seriously injured a motorcycle crash Saturday night at 8:46 p.m.
Gov. Abbott calls for school choice; teachers say it’s already there
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a tour of Odessa College focused on workforce development Thursday, Gov. Abbott reiterated his support for education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of state subsidy that would help cover the costs of private schooling for any family in Texas. “We need to understand a reality...
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Update on fatal crash in Terry County
The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Floydada Mother Dies in Two-Vehicle Wreck on Ice
IDALOU, TX – 22-year-old Hanna Hernandes of Floydada died on Monday morning east of Idalou on US 62/82 in a two-vehicle collision. Hernandes graduated from Floydada High School in 2020. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Freightliner Utility Van driven by Nicholas Erana Aquino of Richmond, Virginia, was...
