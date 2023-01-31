ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Athenaeum

Mountaineer gymnastics falls in Backyard Brawl

Coming off a dominant home display last Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineer gymnastics team lost to rival Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. The Mountaineers arrived for the Backyard Brawl in high spirits after posting a season-best team score to see off the trio of Iowa State, Towson and Eastern Michigan in last week’s quad meet, with a handful of their gymnasts posting impressive individual scores. The Panthers, on the other hand, came into the event off a second-place finish at a quad meet in Ball State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum’s Moore-Watkins, Thomas sign on to continue football careers

Needing 151 yards to become Plum’s all-time leader in career rushing yards, senior tailback Eryck Moore-Watkins exploded in the 2022 season finale against Indiana. In his final varsity game, he rushed 22 times for a career-best 356 yards and six touchdowns as the Mustangs scored a 46-27 victory. Moore-Watkins...
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

Wrestlers take to the mat to honor life of 13-year-old boy

Hundreds of athletes gathered for a wrestling tournament to honor a 13 year-old-boy who was killed in a car accident. The Jayden Anderson Memorial Tournament was held in Coraopolis Sunday at the Greater Pittsburgh Sports Complex. Jayden was the passenger of a car that crashed in West Pike Township, Washington...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police detain person with weapon following Mars basketball game

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - A scary scene unfolded at Friday night's basketball game at the Mars Area High School.Police are now investigating an incident involving a weapon that forced players, coaches, and others to barricade themselves in several classrooms, according to the Butler Eagle.The district said an incident involving a weapon took place in the parking lot around 9:30 Friday night.The superintendent said the person was detained and is not a student in the district.No one was injured.
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burgettstown wrestlers get vengeance, win WPIAL team title

Burrell had gotten the better of Burgettstown four times in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs over the past decade. That included wins in the 2020 and 2021 championship matches. But Saturday at Chartiers-Houston, Burgettstown turned the tables and captured its first WPIAL Class 2A team-tournament title 31-24. “That was a...
BURGETTSTOWN, PA

