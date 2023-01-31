Read full article on original website
Mountaineer gymnastics falls in Backyard Brawl
Coming off a dominant home display last Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineer gymnastics team lost to rival Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. The Mountaineers arrived for the Backyard Brawl in high spirits after posting a season-best team score to see off the trio of Iowa State, Towson and Eastern Michigan in last week’s quad meet, with a handful of their gymnasts posting impressive individual scores. The Panthers, on the other hand, came into the event off a second-place finish at a quad meet in Ball State.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars Area basketball coach describes scene when gunman reported outside school
The high school basketball gym had been packed for a game that took three overtimes to decide. After passing through a handshake line, the visiting South Fayette and the home Mars Area boys varsity teams headed downstairs to their locker rooms. It had been an near-ideal Friday night high school...
Bracketology Watch: CBS Predicts Pitt Will Play Close to Home
Pitt Panthers fans won't have to travel far to see their team play in the Big Dance
Recruiting Notebook: Eighth Grade WR Adds Pitt Offer
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Blake Hinson Grateful to Factor in Pitt's Resurgence
Blake Hinson is thankful he could be a major part of the Pitt Panthers' push for an NCAA Tournament berth.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum’s Moore-Watkins, Thomas sign on to continue football careers
Needing 151 yards to become Plum’s all-time leader in career rushing yards, senior tailback Eryck Moore-Watkins exploded in the 2022 season finale against Indiana. In his final varsity game, he rushed 22 times for a career-best 356 yards and six touchdowns as the Mustangs scored a 46-27 victory. Moore-Watkins...
Incident with weapon at Pa. high school causes basketball teams to barricade themselves in rooms after game
A Pennsylvania high school basketball game ended Friday night with a scary scene that saw both teams barricading themselves in rooms after there was reportedly a warning of an “active shooter” at the school. According to the Butler Eagle, Mars and South Fayette had just wrapped up their...
wtae.com
Wrestlers take to the mat to honor life of 13-year-old boy
Hundreds of athletes gathered for a wrestling tournament to honor a 13 year-old-boy who was killed in a car accident. The Jayden Anderson Memorial Tournament was held in Coraopolis Sunday at the Greater Pittsburgh Sports Complex. Jayden was the passenger of a car that crashed in West Pike Township, Washington...
Five Games for Pitt Fans to Watch During Off Weekend
The Pitt Panthers don't play this week but there's plenty still on the line in other games.
Police detain person with weapon following Mars basketball game
MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - A scary scene unfolded at Friday night's basketball game at the Mars Area High School.Police are now investigating an incident involving a weapon that forced players, coaches, and others to barricade themselves in several classrooms, according to the Butler Eagle.The district said an incident involving a weapon took place in the parking lot around 9:30 Friday night.The superintendent said the person was detained and is not a student in the district.No one was injured.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Carter Starocci, Indiana’s DJ Washington Have Heated Postmatch Exchange
Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Indiana’s DJ Washington have history. In January 2021, Washington beat Starocci in a 10-9 decision. He’s one of only two wrestlers to accomplish that feat in an NCAA match— Iowa’s Michael Kemerer being the other— and the only one to do so in a regular-season dual meet.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burgettstown wrestlers get vengeance, win WPIAL team title
Burrell had gotten the better of Burgettstown four times in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs over the past decade. That included wins in the 2020 and 2021 championship matches. But Saturday at Chartiers-Houston, Burgettstown turned the tables and captured its first WPIAL Class 2A team-tournament title 31-24. “That was a...
Bryce Epps sparks South Allegheny past West Mifflin with half-court shot
At halftime, West Mifflin held a half-court shot contest for fans in which the winner would receive half of the pot. South Allegheny senior Bryce Epps beat them to the punch. The most prolific scorer in Gladiators program history hit a half-court shot at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter, putting South Allegheny up for good on its way to a 66-46 Section 4-4A victory.
Athletes to compete in memorial tournament to honor 13-year-old killed in Washington County crash
Family and friends of Jayden Anderson are planning to honor his memory with a wrestling tournament Sunday at The Greater Pittsburgh Sports Complex in Coraopolis.
wtae.com
Shady Side Academy junior follows in mom's footsteps, celebrates 1,000th point
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A Shady Side Academy junior was honored Friday night after scoring his 1,000th point on the basketball court. “Great feeling. Working so hard, and finally seeing it all come together was amazing,” Eli Teslovich said. Teslovich is a three-year varsity starter, proving the love...
Man shot in Butler overnight
A man was taken to a Pittsburgh trauma center after he was shot in Butler overnight.
Two males hospitalized after two shootings in Pittsburgh over past 24 hours
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot in the hand. This happened yesterday in Knoxville around 6:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 300 block of Mathews avenue for a six round ShotSpotter alert. The juvenile was t
Target 11 Exclusive: Foster father accused of impregnating child in Pittsburgh facing new charges
A foster father accused of raping two foster children decades ago is now in jail, facing new charges in Cleveland, Ohio.
Man hit by PRT bus in Oakland, taken to a hospital
A man was hit by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Oakland Friday afternoon.
