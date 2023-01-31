Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Lamont unveils plan to cancel billions in CT medical debt
Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans Thursday to use $20 million in federal pandemic aid to potentially cancel billions of dollars in medical debt for thousands of Connecticut residents. Lamont’s plan involves working with one of the nonprofit organizations that have been negotiating with hospitals to purchase medical debt at extreme...
Journal Inquirer
Housing committee public hearing brings focus to homelessness
Connecticut’s homelessness response system needs more money to address the need that has sprung up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, service providers told legislators Thursday. House Bill 6554 would give $50 million to Connecticut’s homeless response system to fund cold weather services, increase service providers’ pay and...
Journal Inquirer
Distance makes outrage easy for Connecticut's posturing politicians
Connecticut is losing population and business again but its elected officials are as busy as ever deploring the awful things happening elsewhere in the country, and they may be thankful for the distraction. In recent days mass shootings in California and murderous misconduct by police in Tennessee have prompted Connecticut's leaders to issue proclamation after proclamation deploring the incidents, as if their constituents had any doubt about their feelings, or thought that those feelings might make any difference.
Journal Inquirer
CT unclaimed property fund hits $1.4B, despite $71M returned
Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
Journal Inquirer
No. 24 UConn holds off Georgetown on the road
WASHINGTON — On a team ranked as high as No. 2 this season, it was a freshman who saved the day for UConn. Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers as No. 24 UConn held for a 68-62 win at last-place Georgetown on Saturday.
South Carolina visit has Huskies in fowl mood
STORRS — Nika Mühl dribbled the ball up the Target Center court as time ran down on the 2022 national championship game. With 7.5 seconds left, the UConn women’s basketball team’s point guard left the ball on the floor and walked to the bench. South Carolina’s...
