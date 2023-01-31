The most important time of the season is here for Chilton County area varsity girl’s basketball teams. Chilton County High School is looking to put a cap on the most successful varsity girl’s season in the school’s history with an AHSAA Class 6A Area 5 tournament crown. The Tigers are hosting the tournament at their gym and have already locked up their spot in the championship game and sub-regionals. CCHS will play the winner of Benjamin Russell and Calera High Schools on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. in the area tournament final.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO