Read full article on original website
Related
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby boys, CCHS girls end seasons strong with wins
The 2022-2023 Chilton County basketball regular season had its final few games this week across all 14 area high school teams. Area brackets are set, but these games serve as a last chance to fix some things prior to the postseason. Thorsby High School’s varsity boy’s team picked up two...
Clanton Advertiser
Subregional spots on the line for county girl teams
The most important time of the season is here for Chilton County area varsity girl’s basketball teams. Chilton County High School is looking to put a cap on the most successful varsity girl’s season in the school’s history with an AHSAA Class 6A Area 5 tournament crown. The Tigers are hosting the tournament at their gym and have already locked up their spot in the championship game and sub-regionals. CCHS will play the winner of Benjamin Russell and Calera High Schools on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. in the area tournament final.
Clanton Advertiser
Area tournaments are here for area varsity boys teams
The varsity boy’s area basketball tournaments are here for Chilton County area teams. Which teams will be moving on to the subregionals, and which teams’ seasons come to an end will be answered in the next seven days. Chilton County High School enters the AHSAA Class 6A Area...
Clanton Advertiser
JSCC event to feature faculty’s writing
Jefferson State Community College’s Red Mountain Reading Series is coming to the Chilton-Clanton campus on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. in Room 104. This free event will feature four Jeff State employees reading some of their original writings as a part of the Clanton campus observance of Black History Month.
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Jan. 25-Feb. 1. Burglary Third Degree, Theft-From-Residence: County Road 2, Montevallo. 3 Counts of Non-Support-Child: City Street, Clanton. Theft-Miscellaneous, $500 or less, Criminal Mischief-Damage to Private Property, Harassment: 2000 Block of County Road 18, Clanton. Non-Support-Child: City Street, Clanton. January 27. Failure to Appear/Comply/Pay: City Street,...
Comments / 0