PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Halfway through fiscal 2023, the city's collected more than 50 percent of its projected receipts and seems on track to take in more than expected. "I think we are tracking in a way where local receipts will yet again exceed the actuals, will exceed our estimates," Finance Director Matthew Kerwood reported to the Finance subcommittee on Thursday, adding that this is one of the ways that free cash is generated.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO