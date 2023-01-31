Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's Bates Wins Age Group at Snowshoe Nationals
McCALL, Idaho — Pittsfield's Allan Bates placed 33rd on Saturday in the 10-kilometer race at the 2023 U.S. National Snowshoe Championship. Bates, 74, covered the course in 1 hour, 4 minutes, 53 seconds, the best time in his age group and in the middle of a 53-racer pack. The...
iBerkshires.com
Winterfest Seeking Participants for Chowder Cook-off and Artisan Market
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams Tourism is bringing back a community favorite — the Chowder Cook-off — for this years Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 18. Only two contestants had signed up for cook off when iBerkshires spoke with organizers last week: Italian restaurant Grazie and Clarksburg Elementary School. The cookoff has featured a dozen or more in the past so businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate.
iBerkshires.com
Northern Berkshire United Way Annual Chicken Dinner
ADAMS, Mass. — This year the Bounti-Fare will host the benefit dinner and provide both in-person dining and takeout. The dinner is Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5 pm. The Bounti-Fare is located at 200 Howland Avenue. If you have any questions or wish to register over the phone, contact:...
iBerkshires.com
Bricks Falling from North Adams Mill Causes Sidewalk Closure
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The sidewalk is once again closed on the south side of Union Street along the historic Hoosac Mill because of falling bricks. The century-old mill had a catastrophic roof collapse more than a decade ago, caused by excessive snow load, and the interior had to be gutted and the walls fortified.
iBerkshires.com
Mural Honoring Community Contributors Unveiled at North Adams Armory
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Well over a hundred people filled the basketball court at the Armory on Saturday to see the unveiling of a mural commissioned by the North Adams Youth Basketball League, honoring the history of the community and the building itself. "This has morphed into something way...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Local Receipts Trending High, Cannabis Revenues Dropping
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Halfway through fiscal 2023, the city's collected more than 50 percent of its projected receipts and seems on track to take in more than expected. "I think we are tracking in a way where local receipts will yet again exceed the actuals, will exceed our estimates," Finance Director Matthew Kerwood reported to the Finance subcommittee on Thursday, adding that this is one of the ways that free cash is generated.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Little League Registration Open
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Registration for Pittsfield Little League is now open for the Majors division, ages 9 to 12, and the Triple A division, ages 7 and 8. Tryouts for the Majors division will be either the last weekend in March or the first weekend in April. Players who are...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Energy Audit Draws Attention to Solar Array Deficiency
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — When a solar energy system was included in the design of Williamstown Elementary School in 2002, officials hailed the move. "With renewable energy and other energy efficiencies, we can build a healthier and more comfortable learning environment for our children — and we can do it economically," the chair of the School Committee said when the state delivered a $58,000 Renewable Energy Fund grant.
iBerkshires.com
Adams OKs Final $2.3M Borrowing for Wastewater Treatment Plant
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has approved the final loan notes and other conditions for borrowing for the wastewater treatment plant project. The board's vote authorizes Treasurer/Collector Kelly Rice to work with bond counsel to issue loan documents. The loan is from the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust, which the board approved $5.49 million of borrowing from for the project in November last year.
iBerkshires.com
High School Swimmers Battle Mother Nature, One Another
HUDSON, N.Y. -- The day did not start out the way Mount Anthony swimmer Emily Tibbetts may have wanted. And it did not end perfectly. But in between, the MAU ninth-grader was one of the fastest swimmers in the pool at the Berkshire County League Individuals meet at Hudson High School.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Robert Brady, age 40 of Pittsfield was arrested for the distribution of cocaine following an investigation conducted by Officer Brennon Stockton and members of the Pittsfield Police Department. As part of the investigation, Pittsfield Police initiated a motor vehicle stop on Feb. 2, at South St....
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Subcommittee to Tackle Safety, Social-Emotional Learning
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A school subcommittee focused on social-emotional learning and school safety will meet for the first time on Tuesday. Its creation is fueled by the prevalence of national issues such as school shootings. The panel, chaired by Dr. Vicki Smith, a local pediatrician, includes School Committee members...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Bowlers Force Logjam Atop League Standings
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Bella Kotek rolled a 215 game and 421 series on Friday to help the Lee bowling team salvage a point against Pittsfield and set up a three-way tie for first place in the Berkshire County League. Taconic won its match against the Lee Black, 3-0, which...
iBerkshires.com
Gerig Leads Williams Women to Comeback Win in Fourth
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Arianna Gerig scored 13 points and shot 8-for-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter for Williams in a 49-48 come-from-behind win over Trinity on Friday night. Williams (15-7, 6-2 NESCAC) outscored the Bantams, 25-19, in the fourth quarter to finally erase the remains of a...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Women's Hockey Wins in OT
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Maddie Tix scored in overtime Saturday to give the Williams College women's hockey team a 2-1 win over Trinity. Ellia Chang scored a second-period goal to give Williams a 1-0 lead. Erin Pye made 33 saves for Williams (10-9, 5-7 NESCAC) goes to Middlebury on Friday. Men's...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Mauls Monson on Senior Night
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Three Monument Mountain boys finished in double figures as they used a balanced attack Friday to earn an 81-40 Senior Night win over Monson. Senior Adam Kronenberg scored 12 points, and Khalil Carlson and Manny Brown added 11 and 10, respectively. “The Spartans heated up...
iBerkshires.com
Bradley Leads Hurricanes Past Hampshire
WESTHAMPTON, Mass. – Qwanell Bradley scored 20 points Friday to lead the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team to a 74-29 win over Hampshire Regional. Bradley scored 14 points in the first quarter, when the Hurricanes jumped out to a 31-8 lead. Frank Field scored 16, and Joey McGovern added...
iBerkshires.com
Glasier OT Triple Lifts Hornets on Road
SOUTHWICK, Mass. – Emily Glasier hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in overtime to give the McCann Tech girls basketball team a 40-37 win over Southwick on Friday night. Macey Tatro scored 14 points, including eight in the third quarter, when the Hornets took a 31-19 lead. After...
