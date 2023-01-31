Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 30, 2023
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 30 to February 3, 2023. It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the...
Chris Stapleton Brings ‘All American Road’ Show to Nashville
Chris Stapleton just announced “All American Road Show” dates in 2023 which includes a stop in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. Stapleton will be in Nashville for two dates-July 28 and July 29th with special guests Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty.
Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour is Headed to Nashville
Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour is making a stop in Nashville reports Consequence. The tour will begin in the UK and stops at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 17th in support of her latest album Renaissance. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 6th.
These Nashville Chefs are 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Awards is a non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability. Each year, they recognize chefs across the country in a variety of categories. Nashville...
Jeni’s is Celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast with Giveaways and Activities
The party takes place on international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon (all eight Nashville shops will be participating). Here’s a quick look at what Jeni’s has planned:. A victory lap for our favorite breakfast flavor: Last year’s runaway hit, Maple...
7 Valentine Activities for Couples
Looking for something that is a little different to do for Valentine’s Day? Here are seven Valentine-themed activities. There is something for just about everybody, from sipping craft brews to running to painting to dancing to having a good laugh. 1Valentine Paint and Sip. February 4, 2023. Mayday Brewery.
OBITUARY: Margaret Lovene Huff
Margaret Lovene Huff, age 85, wife of Bobby R. Huff and a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at Diversicare of Smyrna. In September 1956, Margaret—who went by her middle name Lovene with family and friends—met Bobby R. Huff in Antioch, Tennessee, and they married on December 1, 1956. Margaret and Bobby went on to have four children, Sherry, David, Rhonda, and Steven.
Ribbon Cutting: VidaFlo in Murfreesboro
VidaFlo held its ribbon cutting on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101 in Murfreesboro. Vida Flo Murfreesboro – a pioneer in the IV Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry. 2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. (615) 900-3976.
Sam Davis Home Offers Real Look at 1860s Farm Life
It is not until coming to Sam Davis Home for an event, like a wedding or an anniversary party, that many long-time residents of Smyrna set foot on the grounds of the home of “The Hero of the Confederacy,” as Davis is known. He became a legend during the Civil War when he said, “I would rather die a thousand deaths than betray a friend,” before being executed for spying on Union forces at the age of 21.
Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Makes Nashville Debut at TPAC May 2-7
Single tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Tennessee Performing Arts Center announce that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney’s ALADDIN will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in TPAC’s Jackson Hall on Tuesday, May 2, and play a limited one-week engagement through Sunday, May 7.
Ribbon Cutting: Redeemer Classical Academy in Murfreesboro
Redeemer Classical Academy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 4232 Veterans Parkway located on the Fellowship Bible Church Campus in Murfreesboro. Redeemer Classical Academy is a private Christian school located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with a focus on Classical Christian education. Redeemer Classical Academy serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Bryan Adams and Joan Jett will Perform at Bridgestone this Summer
Bryan Adams announced on social media the ‘So Happy it Hurts’ tour in 2023 will head out to 26 cities this summer. Joining Adams as special guests will be Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour will kick off in Baltimore before heading to Nashville on Saturday, June 17th.
2023 Events at Municipal Auditorium
Looking to catch a show at Municipal Auditorium? Here is a list of upcoming events so far for 2023. Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201. The Royal Comedy tour will feature Bill Bellamy, Special K, Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, and Sleezy Evans. Find...
Try One of These Staycation Deals for Valentine’s Day
Looking for a quick getaway for Valentine’s Day? Here are some local hotels offering specials for Valentine’s Day. Fall in love all month long at the Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan. Indulge in a romantic getaway at the Printer’s Alley hotel with their Valentine‘s Day Romance Package which includes a $50 credit to The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, a complimentary glass of bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries to add an extra touch of sweetness to your stay. The Romance Package can be booked throughout the whole month of February.
La Vergne Father-Daughter Dance Tradition Continues This Weekend
Create memories that will last a lifetime at the annual Father-Daughter dance for young ladies and their dads, grandpas, uncles, or special escorts. The girls and their chaperone will be treated to an afternoon filled with music, dancing, desserts and a chance to sit and take pictures in our photo booth. Everyone is welcome to attend, not just La Vergne residents. Mothers and sons are also welcome to attend the dance.
Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers
The Nashville Predators is hosting their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA – 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL’s Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sounds 2023 Coaching Staff
NASHVILLE – The Milwaukee Brewers announced, February 1, the Nashville Sounds coaching staff for the 2023 season. The staff will be led by Manager Rick Sweet, who will be in his fourth overall season (third consecutive) as skipper of the Sounds. Sweet will be joined by hitting coach Al...
Road and Lane Closures 2-2-8,2023
DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24 The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 On-call sign repair/replace. MM 208, Nightly...
OBITUARY: Melvin Palmer Brunstad
Melvin Palmer Brunstad, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. Melvin was born on November 14th, 1943 to parents Oscar and Hattie Brunstad of Hoquiam, Washington. Melvin and Elizabeth met while he traveled the corporate world. Melvin met Elizabeth, a Tennesse...
Now Hiring: Summer Jobs at Splashtown & Splash Pad at Gregory Mill Park in Smyrna
The Town of Smyrna’s Parks & Rec. Dept. is now hiring for summer positions at Splashtown Swimming Pool & Splash Pad at Gregory Mill Park. If you are aged 16 or older this may be the perfect summer job for you!. Splashtown is hiring for lifeguards, splash pad attendants,...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0