Spring Hill, TN

Rutherford Source

Chris Stapleton Brings ‘All American Road’ Show to Nashville

Chris Stapleton just announced “All American Road Show” dates in 2023 which includes a stop in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. Stapleton will be in Nashville for two dates-July 28 and July 29th with special guests Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty.
NASHVILLE, TN
7 Valentine Activities for Couples

Looking for something that is a little different to do for Valentine’s Day? Here are seven Valentine-themed activities. There is something for just about everybody, from sipping craft brews to running to painting to dancing to having a good laugh. 1Valentine Paint and Sip. February 4, 2023. Mayday Brewery.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Margaret Lovene Huff

Margaret Lovene Huff, age 85, wife of Bobby R. Huff and a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at Diversicare of Smyrna. In September 1956, Margaret—who went by her middle name Lovene with family and friends—met Bobby R. Huff in Antioch, Tennessee, and they married on December 1, 1956. Margaret and Bobby went on to have four children, Sherry, David, Rhonda, and Steven.
SMYRNA, TN
Ribbon Cutting: VidaFlo in Murfreesboro

VidaFlo held its ribbon cutting on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101 in Murfreesboro. Vida Flo Murfreesboro – a pioneer in the IV Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry. 2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. (615) 900-3976.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sam Davis Home Offers Real Look at 1860s Farm Life

It is not until coming to Sam Davis Home for an event, like a wedding or an anniversary party, that many long-time residents of Smyrna set foot on the grounds of the home of “The Hero of the Confederacy,” as Davis is known. He became a legend during the Civil War when he said, “I would rather die a thousand deaths than betray a friend,” before being executed for spying on Union forces at the age of 21.
SMYRNA, TN
Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Makes Nashville Debut at TPAC May 2-7

Single tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Tennessee Performing Arts Center announce that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney’s ALADDIN will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in TPAC’s Jackson Hall on Tuesday, May 2, and play a limited one-week engagement through Sunday, May 7.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Redeemer Classical Academy in Murfreesboro

Redeemer Classical Academy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 4232 Veterans Parkway located on the Fellowship Bible Church Campus in Murfreesboro. Redeemer Classical Academy is a private Christian school located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with a focus on Classical Christian education. Redeemer Classical Academy serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
MURFREESBORO, TN
2023 Events at Municipal Auditorium

Looking to catch a show at Municipal Auditorium? Here is a list of upcoming events so far for 2023. Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201. The Royal Comedy tour will feature Bill Bellamy, Special K, Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, and Sleezy Evans. Find...
NASHVILLE, TN
Try One of These Staycation Deals for Valentine’s Day

Looking for a quick getaway for Valentine’s Day? Here are some local hotels offering specials for Valentine’s Day. Fall in love all month long at the Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan. Indulge in a romantic getaway at the Printer’s Alley hotel with their Valentine‘s Day Romance Package which includes a $50 credit to The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, a complimentary glass of bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries to add an extra touch of sweetness to your stay. The Romance Package can be booked throughout the whole month of February.
NASHVILLE, TN
La Vergne Father-Daughter Dance Tradition Continues This Weekend

Create memories that will last a lifetime at the annual Father-Daughter dance for young ladies and their dads, grandpas, uncles, or special escorts. The girls and their chaperone will be treated to an afternoon filled with music, dancing, desserts and a chance to sit and take pictures in our photo booth. Everyone is welcome to attend, not just La Vergne residents. Mothers and sons are also welcome to attend the dance.
LA VERGNE, TN
Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers

The Nashville Predators is hosting their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA – 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL’s Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
NASHVILLE, TN
Road and Lane Closures 2-2-8,2023

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24 The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 On-call sign repair/replace. MM 208, Nightly...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Melvin Palmer Brunstad

Melvin Palmer Brunstad, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. Melvin was born on November 14th, 1943 to parents Oscar and Hattie Brunstad of Hoquiam, Washington. Melvin and Elizabeth met while he traveled the corporate world. Melvin met Elizabeth, a Tennesse...
SMYRNA, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

