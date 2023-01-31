Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 20:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. 1 to 3 inches of snow has fallen across the area. Additional snow between 3 and 5 inches are expected. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Through Noon Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan, Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 20:17:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT A strong front is moving into the panhandle this evening bringing more snow to the area. The snow is expected to last into early Monday before many areas see rain mix in. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Highest snow totals expected near White Pass and Haines. * WHERE...Municipality of Skagway, Haines Borough and Klukwan. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates expected Sunday night.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 22:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will continue. Traction restrictions are likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, moderate to heavy at times, will develop late tonight through Monday morning, before tapering to showers Monday afternoon. This snow will be heaviest in areas favored in northwesterly flow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING No further snow accumulations are expected.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Tehachapi by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Tehachapi WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 5 inches above 6,000 feet. Snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2 inches between 3,000 and 6,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington AN AREA OF MODERATE SNOW WILL AFFECT WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...ALLEGANY COUNTY IN WESTERN MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...NORTHERN GRANT COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...MORGAN COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...MINERAL COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...BERKELEY COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA At 415 AM EST, an area of moderate snow was located along a line extending from near Claylick to 8 miles east of Cumberland. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Cumberland, Martinsburg, Keyser, Romney, Shepherdstown, Hancock, Bel Air, Paw Paw, Municipal Stadium, Greenwood, Robinwood, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, La Vale, Boonsboro, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Fort Ashby and Berkeley Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in Maryland between mile markers 39 and 80. Interstate 70 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 37. Interstate 81 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 12. Visibilities can be reduced below one half mile. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaufort, Inland Onslow, Jones, Northern Craven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 00:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Inland Onslow; Jones; Northern Craven DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Beaufort, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 3 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 3 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 22:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Inland Pender, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Coastal New Hanover, Inland Brunswick and Coastal Brunswick Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry, Inland Georgetown, Coastal Georgetown and Central Horry Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST MONDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, and McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outdoors may be blown around.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 22:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Inland Georgetown DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Inland Pender, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Coastal New Hanover, Inland Brunswick and Coastal Brunswick Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry, Inland Georgetown, Coastal Georgetown and Central Horry Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barnes, Griggs, Steele by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 23:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barnes; Griggs; Steele DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Griggs, Steele and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Pockets of freezing fog may lead to slick travel on untreated surfaces.
Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Winter Storm Warning issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 20:17:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT A strong front is moving into the panhandle this evening bringing more snow to the area. The snow is expected to last into early Monday before many areas see rain mix in. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Trained spotters have indicated that 5 inches of new snow have already fallen as of 8 pm Sunday evening and snowfall is still moderate to heavy. Additional snowfall is expected through the remainder of the night.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 18:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE Winds over Pyramid Lake have diminished and are below advisory criteria, therefore the advisory is allowed to expire.
Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Day; Marshall WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Marshall, Day and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 50 below zero. Gusty winds up to 35 mph will diminish in the late morning. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, Eastern Columbia County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
