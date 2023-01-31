Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 20:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. 1 to 3 inches of snow has fallen across the area. Additional snow between 3 and 5 inches are expected. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Through Noon Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington AN AREA OF MODERATE SNOW WILL AFFECT WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...ALLEGANY COUNTY IN WESTERN MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...NORTHERN GRANT COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...MORGAN COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...MINERAL COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...BERKELEY COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA At 415 AM EST, an area of moderate snow was located along a line extending from near Claylick to 8 miles east of Cumberland. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Cumberland, Martinsburg, Keyser, Romney, Shepherdstown, Hancock, Bel Air, Paw Paw, Municipal Stadium, Greenwood, Robinwood, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, La Vale, Boonsboro, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Fort Ashby and Berkeley Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in Maryland between mile markers 39 and 80. Interstate 70 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 37. Interstate 81 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 12. Visibilities can be reduced below one half mile. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Back by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 22:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx. Target Area: Wasatch Back WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Wasatch Back. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will continue. Traction restrictions are likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, moderate to heavy at times, will develop late tonight through Monday morning, before tapering to showers Monday afternoon.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Jasper, Hampton, Inland Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 00:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Jasper; Hampton; Inland Jasper DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility recued to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Georgia, Coastal Bryan, Inland Chatham and Coastal Chatham Counties. In South Carolina, Hampton, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Charleston and Coastal Jasper Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 22:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Inland Georgetown DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Inland Pender, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Coastal New Hanover, Inland Brunswick and Coastal Brunswick Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry, Inland Georgetown, Coastal Georgetown and Central Horry Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Showers will continue to diminish with generally an inch or less of new snow expected tonight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING No further snow accumulations are expected.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Tehachapi by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Tehachapi WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 5 inches above 6,000 feet. Snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2 inches between 3,000 and 6,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gust up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sequoia NP, South End of the Upper Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Snow is ending across the warning area. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Tehachapi Mountains and the Grapevine Pass along Interstate 5 through 10 AM Monday morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST MONDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, and McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outdoors may be blown around.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra County Lakes, Northern Dona Ana County, Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 01:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Highland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Frost Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to seek shelter if you do not have access to warmth and protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in cold conditions and possible frost formation. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Don`t forget to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Colleton, Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 00:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Colleton; Dorchester; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Tidal Berkeley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility reduced to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Colleton and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Morongo Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Morongo Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West-northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Morongo Basin. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 19:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 23:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Sargent; Towner; Western Walsh County DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT Winds have increased and helped improve conditions, ending the threat for dense fog.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County, South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Southern Laramie Range, adjacent Foothills, and central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
