Effective: 2023-02-05 20:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts approaching 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 56 MINUTES AGO